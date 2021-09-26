How to Watch ‘BMF’ TV Series Online Without Cable

“BMF” (Black Mafia Family) is the latest drama hitting TV, debuting on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “BMF” streaming online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch "BMF" live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV's main 100-plus-channel package.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch "BMF" live or on-demand on the FuboTV app.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV's main "Sling Orange" or "Sling Blue" channel bundles.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch "BMF" live or on-demand on the Sling TV app.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Starz is only available in the "Premier" package or as a separate add-on to another bundle.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "BMF" live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch "BMF" live or on-demand on the Hulu app.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘BMF’ Preview





BMF | Official Trailer | STARZ This is how legends are made. #BMF premieres 9/26 on STARZ. #STARZ Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: bit.ly/1mkHKgZ 2021-08-19T19:00:25Z

“BMF” is “inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinchi), from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as ‘Black Mafia Family,'” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations. The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

The main characters are as folows:

Charles Flenory: Meech’s and Terry’s father, who’s a God-fearing, hard-working man that goes from one shift as an auto worker to another job as a maintenance man — and still doesn’t make enough money to keep his family afloat. Charles clashes constantly with Meech, whom he considers a bad influence on his “good” son Terry, until he discovers that Terry is actually working with his brother in the drug game. He tries to convince his wife, Lucille, but she’s not hearing him and more tension develops in their relationship. Eventually, Charles will learn that his wife has been hiding the fact that their home is in foreclosure. He stubbornly refuses to accept Meech’s “tainted” money — despite her pleas to let Meech help.

Lucille Flenory: Meech and Terry’s mother, a hard-working, religiously devout, stern but loving woman who tries to run a decent, God-fearing household despite privation and poverty. Lucille has no idea how Terry has already been subsumed into the drug trade, or that the gun she finds in her sons’ bedroom is actually Terry’s, not Meech’s, as she assumes. She’s blinded by her desire for Terry to become the first male in their family to graduate high school. Lucille has also been keeping the fact that the house is in foreclosure secret from her husband, Charles, because she doesn’t want to add to his already enormous stress level. However, she wishes he would bend and accept the cash from Meech that would solve their problem, and she becomes frustrated when he refuses to do so.

Meech: Charming and ambitious, Demetrius is a Detroit Street legend in the making. A high school dropout, who is hungry for his slice of the American dream. Meech always thinks three moves ahead. As a result, he quickly advances from a corner boy to a mid-level man on the make. He’s determined to lift his family out of poverty by becoming the King of Detroit and more, by any means necessary.

Terry: Meech’s younger brother, who is a high school student and the apple of his parents’ eyes. They have no idea that, after school, Terry is a gun-toting crack dealer who is very much a part of his brother’s growing drug operation. Unlike the calm and collected Meech, Terry is a hothead who believes in standing his ground. Excited over the recent birth of his baby son, he’s unaware that life is about to deal him an unexpected blow —

when he is waylaid outside his girlfriend’s house.

“BMF” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.