How to Buy the Canelo Fight Tonight

Canelo Álvarez will put his WBA and WBC super middleweight titles on the line against Avni Yildirim on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Yildirim set to begin around 11 p.m. ET.

If you’re in the United States, there are two ways to buy the fight: You can order through a traditional cable provider for $49.99, or you can watch on DAZN for $19.99.

The latter, clearly, is the preferred method, as it’s cheaper, it gives you access to several other fights (more on that below) and an extensive on-demand library of boxing content, and it lets you watch on a number of different devices.

Here’s the full rundown on how to buy Canelo vs Yildirim:

Note: Canelo vs Yildirim is included in a subscription to DAZN, which costs $19.99 for one month or $99.99 for a year. There’s no extra PPV fee or anything

1) Sign up for DAZN 2) Download the DAZN app on your preferred streaming device (full list below) 3) Open the DAZN app 4) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for DAZN 5) Select Canelo vs Yildirim to start watching

Where Can You Watch Canelo vs Yildirim?

If you have a subscription to DAZN, you can watch Canelo vs Yildirim (and all the undercard fights) on any phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the DAZN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4 or 5

iPhone or iPad

Android Phone or Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablet

What Other Fights are on DAZN?

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all fights and events on DAZN, but rather the biggest upcoming bouts you’ll be able to watch if you sign up for a month of DAZN:

Date Event Sat, Feb. 27 Parker vs Fa Sat, Mar. 13 Estrada vs Chocolatito Sat, Mar. 20 Okolie vs Glowacki Sat, Mar. 27 Povetkin vs Whyte Fri, Apr. 9 Benn vs Vargas

Canelo vs Yildirim Preview

Canelo (54-1-2, 36 KOs) hasn’t lost in 13 bouts since he succumbed to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013, racking up 12 victories and a middleweight-titles-retaining draw with Gennady Golovkin in that span.

He’s a 40-1 favorite or thereabouts over Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) according to most major oddsmakers. Still, Canelo isn’t taking his scrap with the Turkish 29-year-old, the WBC’s mandatory challenger, lightly.

“None of that [is happening], I do feel superior and I am superior to Yildirim,” Canelo told George Ebro, according to Boxing Scene.

“But I’m training like it’s my biggest fight and I’m not underestimating him at all. I know this is boxing and one punch can change everything. It’s not in me to underestimate anyone.”

He added: “I’m not going to deny the favoritism [for me], but boxing is very complicated and I do think Yildirim will be a good opponent.

“He’s a good boxer and I think we’re going to make an exciting fight for the audience who are going to attend the event that night and for those who will follow the fight on television.”

Canelo has his sights on an undisputed super middleweight title. To accomplish the feat, the Mexican 30-year-old will need to take the WBO belt from Billy Joe Saunders in their scheduled May bout, then top IBF champ Caleb Plant.

“It’s important for me and [trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions,” Canelo said, according to ESPN. “And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds. Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want.”

Yildirim hasn’t fought in two years. He’d won five straight fights before dropping a technical decision to Anthony Dirrell for the division’s WBC belt in February 2019. It was his second shot at a major title; preceding his five-bout winning streak, he suffered a knockout at the hands of Chris Eubank Jr., who retained his IBO belt.

“Nobody is giving a chance to a Turkish boxer, but we will stick it in their faces,” Yildirim said, per ESPN. “All together, we will live this joy and this triumph.”

Canelo-Yildirim Main Card

Canelo Álvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) vs Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs), super middleweight

McWilliams Arroyo (20-4, 15 KOs) vs Abraham Rodriguez (27-2, 13 KOs), flyweight

Zhilei Zhang (22-0, 17 KOs) vs Jerry Forrest (26-4, 20 KOs), heavyweight

Diego Pacheco (10-0, 8 KOs) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr. (14-4-1, 10 KOs), super middleweight

Marc Castro (1-0, 1 KO) vs John Moraga (1-2, 1 KO), junior lightweight