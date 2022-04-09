Christian Toby Obumseli: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Toby Obumseli is the Miami, Florida, man who was stabbed to death by Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model named Courtney Tailor who is originally from Texas, according to reports by News10.

However, she has not been criminally charged in the death; her lawyer told The Miami Herald that Clenney was a victim of domestic abuse and acted in self-defense. The stabbing remains under investigation. Controversy erupted on Twitter, where people used the hashtag #ChristianObumseli. Some raised concerns that Clenney will be treated more leniently because she is white; others criticized Obumseli for old tweets in his name criticizing Black women. Police have officially released very few details about the death, which is causing controversy online.

The man who died was Christian Obumseli, confirmed News10, which described Clenney as an OnlyFans model and “Instagram influencer.” That television station reported that police believe Clenney stabbed Obumseli.

Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto told the Miami Herald that she acted in self-defense and was a domestic violence victim. “As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian’s family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events,” he said to the newspaper.

“This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.” His family disputes that, calling it a “selfish act” on a GoFundMe page.

Prominent attorney Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, “My firm does not represent the family of #ChristianObumseli. His murder & justification is a familiar pattern in American jurisprudence— one I hope does not repeat itself in this case. I offered guidance to his family in the immediate wake of this tragedy as they seek justice.”

1. Obumseli, Who Tweeted Disparaging Remarks About Black Women, Studied Communication in Texas, Where He Went to High School in Plano

Both Obumseli and Clenney have ties to Texas.

Obumseli’s Facebook page said he was the owner of Wisemen & Peachtree LLC who “studied Communication Studies at Texas Tech University” and went to Plano East Senior High School. He was from Plano, Texas, and wrote that he was single and living in Dallas, Texas

Two weeks before the stabbing, Clenney appeared on the We In Miami podcast, according to Radar Online. “I only date Black guys. Especially Black guys … Let me clarify, I only date rich Black guys,” she said.

Tweets have emerged in Obumseli’s name in which he denigrates Black women. He had more than 20,000 tweets on his page, and the controversial tweets are old.

A Nigerian man named Christian Obumseli spent years dissing Foundational Black Americans on social media (he really showed disdain for Black women) and expressing his love & desire for white women. Well, you know the old saying, be careful what you wish for…#HYON pic.twitter.com/KLR9StRb3Y — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 7, 2022

Some people expressed anger about Obumseli’s tweets online.

So #ChristianObumseli, a black man who constantly bashed black women for white women was murdered by a white woman and y’all want black women to do what exactly? Y’all gotta stop this shit in 2022. pic.twitter.com/JdTjYyreho — Shawn•Té 🇩🇲 (@Shawn__Te) April 7, 2022

Please don’t make it seem like we’re mad he was with a white women. It’s 2022, interracial couples exist. It’s the fact that he constantly disdain, humiliate and ridicule Black women. Unprovoked. #ChristianObumseli #courtneytailor — Sharise 👸🏾🖤 (@shaariisee) April 8, 2022

You can see his Twitter page here. His profile reads, “EO|Plano|Young with a Wise mind set.” He last posted on the page in 2020.

2. Obumseli Was Described as ‘Extremely Compassionate’ With an ‘Infectious Smile’

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Obumseli’s family. It reads,

On April 3, 2022, 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli was murdered in Florida a week before his 28th birthday. It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. That someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time. Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit. He will forever be remembered by his grandmother, mother, father, brother, extended family and friends. Please keep the entire family in your prayers through this unimaginable, tragic time. Amid our deep grief, we also face a long road to justice for Christian. We humbly ask our community to come together and support us during this time. We need financial assistance to cover postmortem transportation of the body, funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills for the family as we seek justice for our beloved brother and son. No amount is too small. All funeral arrangements will be shared at a later time. While we are still processing, we can only find comfort that Christian is resting in the arms of the Lord. Thank you, and God Bless

TMZ obtained video it says shows Clenney covered in blood after the stabbing.

Police have provided few details about what happened.

According to NBC Miami, Obumseli, 27, “was killed in a stabbing” that occurred inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment building, the television station reported.

The station added that a “woman was detained at the scene” and taken for a mental health evaluation. The stabbed derived from a “domestic dispute” at One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater, according to NBC Miami.

The station reported that Obumseli lived in the building with his girlfriend, and that they both moved to Florida from Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Obumseli was stabbed once.

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” the Miami police told the Miami Herald.

4. There Are Differing Accounts About Violence in the Couple’s Relationship

Different accounts emerged about who was the violent member of the relationship.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple, told News 10.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said to the television station.

However, a neighbor told the station that he saw Obumseli striking Clenney a week before the stabbing.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said to News10.

No cases came up for Clenney in Miami-Dade County court records. Heavy has reached out to the public affairs office of the Miami Police Department for additional details.

According to News10, there was a history of trouble in the couple’s relationship.

In the past three months, police told the television station, they responded”to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment.”

5. Clenney Posted Glamour Shots on Instagram, OnlyFans & Other Platforms, Where She Describes Herself as a ‘Proud Texan’

On Instagram, Clenney went by the name “Courtney Tailor.” She has a website that rounds up her social media pages, including what she calls “exclusive content.”

That links to her OnlyFans account, also in the name Courtney Tailor. Her OnlyFans profile says, “Proud Texan! Full-time fitness model and foodie living with my 2 dogs, Jesse and Ranger. I just moved to Miami so I need your positive vibes! Scary BIG change for this lil texas girl 💕”

An OnlyFans post on April 2, 2022, read, “talk dirty to me 💕” On April 1, she wrote, “I’m not always this nasty… wait, yes I am lol.”

