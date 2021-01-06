Members of Congress Told to Wear Gas Masks as Capitol Evacuated

Members of Congress were told to wear gas masks as police prepared to shoot off tear gas in response to attempts by Trump supporters to storm the Capitol. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted and asked supporters to be peaceful and not attack federal police. Supporters successfully breached the Capitol.

Some Members of Congress Were Told to Wear Gas Masks

Rep. Dan Kildee, representing Michigan’s Fifth Congression District, tweeted that he was told to wear a gas mask before he was evacuated from the Capitol.

He tweeted: “I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America.”

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

About 10 minutes later, he shared that he was now in a safe, alternative location. He wrote: “I have been evacuated from the House Chambers and have been escorted to an alternate, safe location. This is a dark moment for the history of our country. Praying for an end to the violence and safety for everyone in the Capitol.”

I have been evacuated from the House Chambers and have been escorted to an alternate, safe location. This is a dark moment for the history of our country. Praying for an end to the violence and safety for everyone in the Capitol. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Matt Fuller of HuffPost shared that they were moved to an undisclosed room and that Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was helping instruct people on how to properly put on a gas mask. He said that Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma tried to reason with the protesters and put his own safety at risk. And he noted that Rep. Jason Crow of Wisconsin didn’t leave the Chambers until everyone else was safe.

He wrote: “There are moments when you can tell a lot about a person. Ruben Gallego was instructing members on how to use a gas mask. Markwayne Mullin tried to reason with protestors, putting his safety at direct risk. And Jason Crow didn’t leave the chamber until everyone else was out.”

There are moments when you can tell a lot about a person. Ruben Gallego was instructing members on how to use a gas mask. Markwayne Mullin tried to reason with protestors, putting his safety at direct risk. And Jason Crow didn’t leave the chamber until everyone else was out. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Earlier he shared a video of the Chamber.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

And he shared a photo of Mullin trying to talk the protesters down. He reported that he heard shooting in the Chamber too, although he couldn’t be positive.

They’re still trying to talk the protestors down. pic.twitter.com/iQVjMBXQeC — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Here are some of his tweets during the moments when they first had to evacuate.

Ruben Gallego, is instructing people to breathe slowly with gas masks on. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

They're slamming on the doors. Everyone has gas masks. I can see some flashes outside the chambers. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was dispersed when protesters slammed into the doors.

Another update: They've just disbursed tear gas in the rotunda and are telling members to put on gas masks under their seats. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Trump Supporters Breached the Capitol

Supporters successfully breached the U.S. Capitol.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask supporters not to fight the federal police. He wrote: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

A video below is sharing a live stream from inside the Capitol.

VideoVideo related to members of congress told to wear gas masks as capitol evacuated 2021-01-06T15:31:47-05:00

A graphic video showed a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood.

Warning: The video below is GRAPHIC.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates