Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery Date: When Will the Vaccines Be Delivered? [UPDATED TIMELINE]

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine delivery pilot program will take place in four states to begin with: Rhode Island, Tennessee, New Mexico, and Texas. Those who are eligible for vaccine delivery will not necessarily receive priority or early access to the COVID-19, vaccine, though.

The biopharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing coronavirus, and completely safe. With the company’s plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA as soon as possible, people could have access to the vaccine by this winter — and some might even have access to a vaccine delivery option.

Pfizer provided the following information about the vaccine:

“The four states included in this pilot program will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of this pilot, nor will they receive any differential consideration,” Pfizer said in a statement. We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other US states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective Covid-19 vaccine programs.”

Here’s what you need to know about the timeline for the coronavirus vaccine deliveries:

When Will Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries Begin?

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate. @drsanjaygupta explains what may happen next. https://t.co/Ic1LYj2R0g pic.twitter.com/QS5nVaB5Gn — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2020

According to USA Today, the first COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as early as this month, which means that vaccine deliveries would begin rolling out shortly after. Specifically, once the vaccine is authorized for use, delivery distribution could begin within 24 hours.

A recent proposal by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) gives an indication of who would get access to the vaccine first. In that proposal, health care workers (including first responders, cleaners, ambulance drivers, and more) and the medically vulnerable would receive the vaccine first.

The definition of “medically vulnerable” doesn’t just include those with pre-existing health conditions in this proposal; it would also include the elderly who live in high-population areas. Homeless people and incarcerated individuals would also receive the vaccine earlier rather than later.

It would take upwards of a year to provide the vaccine to all Americans, according to NASEM’s proposal. Here’s the breakdown of the proposed order of deliveries:

Phase 1 : Health care workers and the medically vulnerable

: Health care workers and the medically vulnerable Phase 2 : Teachers, child care workers, etc

: Teachers, child care workers, etc Phase 3 : Young adults, children, & people who work in factories, hotels, banks, and places of higher education

: Young adults, children, & people who work in factories, hotels, banks, and places of higher education Phase 4: Everyone else who hasn’t received a vaccine yet

