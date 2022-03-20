Where to Watch El Clasico Today in USA

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the 249th edition of El Clásico and would like to be able to maintain their recent dominance over the Blaugrana, especially at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Although they are distanced by a significant amount of points, the present of both sides currently run in parallel paths.

Madrid find themselves in the top spot in La Liga with a ten-point cushion and would like to take an authoritative step where they could start to consolidate their second league title in the last three seasons. Also they enter a crucial part of the season where they will also face Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

But with a Clásico on the horizon, it is impossible to simply overlook that date and focus on the future in a cavalier manner.

The biggest question mark coming into this match is the health of star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman spent the past week frantically in the physio room looking to be in good enough form to partake in the Clásico. As of right now, Benzema is highly doubtful for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy is going to be absent after suffering a muscular injury. That leaves Nacho as the starter in that sector of the pitch.

Madrid’s big weakness is in that position as it is extremely thin and Luka Jovic is still a significant dropoff in productivity compared to the former Lyon man. At the same time, risking Benzema could have consequences going into the near future should he get injured.

While Madrid are in great form, Barcelona seem to have found their stride under Xavi. Barça are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and are poised to win the Europa League as they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarters.

The team is totally different compared to the side that was so filled with doubts earlier in the season over at the Camp Nou and eventually fell to their rivals 2-1 with a historic debut by David Alaba in this rivalry.

Yet a win against Real Madrid would end a hoodoo that goes back to 2019 when the Catalans defeated the Merengues at this same venue with a goal by Ivan Rakitic.

The arrival of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres have offered a great deal of dynamic and precision in the final third. This was one of the things lacking in Can Barça during the first half of the year and the initial weeks of Xavi’s regime.

Barcelona will have one important absence as Sergiño Dest will be out due to injury and that will bring back Dani Alves into the starting lineup.

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Nacho; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona Probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferrán Torres