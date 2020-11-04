FACT CHECK: Did the USPS Fail to Deliver 300,000 Ballots on Time? Are They Still Missing?

Did the USPS fail to deliver 300,000 mail-in ballots on time for the presidential election? It’s unclear. The postal service failed to meet a court-ordered deadline on Election Day to do a last-minute sweep of ballots in processing facilities in a number of swing states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Judge Emmett Sullivan ordered this sweep after the postal service revealed a drop in delivery performance in the days leading up to the election, and confirmed that it couldn’t say whether an approximate 300,000 ballots had been delivered on time or not.

Now, the fate of those 300,000 ballots is unclear.

Per USA Today, the postal service provided an update to Judge Sullivan on Wednesday, after failing to meet his deadline. The agency said it was unable to perform this sweep for these ballots because it would have “significantly” impacted the Election Day timeline.

In response to this claim, Sullivan said he needed more clarity on the “300,000 ballot issue,” per reporter John Kruzel.

Where Are the 300,000 Ballots? When, if at all, Were They Lost?

USPS reported about 300,000 untraceable ballots today — those that have entered processing facilities but not left them. Not clear, at this point, how many of these will turn up in today's facility sweeps. https://t.co/O0otNeETKq pic.twitter.com/oVwN0lzt6v — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 4, 2020

According to the Washington Post, the approximate 7% of ballots (amounting to about 300,000 votes) that haven’t been delivered on time made it to USPS facilities, but didn’t leave them. Specifically, the ballots’ barcodes were recorded and marked at facilities, but those barcodes were not marked as having left the facilities.

This is why Judge Sullivan ordered the sweep, to begin with: because it seemed logical that the ballots must still be in the facilities, if they were recorded as having entered, but not given an exit scan. And because the USPS was not able to conduct a full sweep, as requested, it’s impossible to say whether those ballots are, in fact, all within these facilities.

Many of the 300,000 Ballots Are for Swing States That Will Be Decided in Razor-Thin Margins

Florida is still not being called because the Postmaster General defied a judge’s order to locate 300,000 missing ballots from 12 postal districts. Miami and Tampa are two of those districts. The other districts are in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) November 4, 2020

As many have already begun to note on Twitter, the 300,000 missing ballots were headed for a number of states currently split by margins in the tens of thousands, or less. If the ballots are found, and processed in the election, they could impact the outcome of the election in any given state.

