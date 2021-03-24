How to Watch Figure Skating World Championships 2021 Online Free

The 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships will kick off Wednesday at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, with no spectators.

In the United States, television coverage of the World Championships will be on NBC Sports Network and NBC.

World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Preview

American Nathan Chen will be looking to defeat one of his idols in Yuzuru Hanyu, who won gold medals in both 2014 and 2018, in a loaded men’s event.

“It’s always just a big honor for me to compete against an idol that I watched while I was growing up,” Chen said of Hanyu. “He’s really like the benchmark or the standard of what skating looks like.” Chen and Hanyu will be competing against the likes of Uno Shoma, Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown, Mikhail Kolyada and 17-year-old Japanese skater Kagiyama Yuma, who will make his worlds debut in this event. With his eyes on the future but his skates planted on the ice, Chen is looking to make a statement by winning the third world championship of his career.

“I still need to prove that I deserve a spot [on the U.S. National Team],” Chen added. “I can’t just assume that I have that spot. I still have to work for it.”

In the women’s main event, 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva will be competing against Kihira Rika, Sakamoto Kaori and Miyahara Satoko of Japan, along with Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen of the United States.

In pairs, Olympic silver medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are looking to win their third championship after taking home the hardware in 2017 and 2019. They’ll see stiff competition against Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii Russia.

As for dance, favorites Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are not competing, so there will be a wide open field full of potential new victors, including Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada.

The World Championships are important, because they help determine where each respective skater will place in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. In terms of possible skaters competing at the Olympics, the number of skaters that can be selected the Games in the following categories are as follows:

Men: 24 skaters

Women: 24 skaters

Pairs: 16 teams

Ice Dance: 19 teams

Here’s a look at the schedule for the entire event:

Wednesday, March 24:

10am Ladies’ short program

6:30pm Pairs short program

Thursday, March 25:

11am Men’s short program

6:30pm Pairs free skate

Friday, March 26:

10:45am Ice dance rhythm dance

6pm Ladies’ free skate

Saturday, March 27:

11am Men’s free skate

5pm Ice dance free dance

Sunday, March 28: