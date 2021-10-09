WATCH: Florida Mom Mass Exodus, Standing Ovation Video

A Florida mom named Quisha King made comments urging a “mass exodus” from public schools, and now the video has gone viral after the Virginia crowd gave her a standing ovation.

According to Fox News, the mom made her comments during the Family Research Council’s annual Pray Vote Stand Summit. The panel was called, “Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale.”

“I really think at this point the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system – that’s it,” King said, according to Fox, provoking the standing ovation from the crowd. She is a critic of Critical Race Theory in education.

Here’s what you need to know:

King, Who Works for the Republican National Committee, Says Children Need Hope

Florida mom Quisha King calls for a mass exodus of public schools over the implementation of Critical Race Theory: "We cannot have our children believing there is no hope." @EricBolling. pic.twitter.com/DVZgEtp0a2 — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 8, 2021

You can watch the video above. King also said, “We cannot have our children believing there is no hope.” According to Fox News, she added, “With this FBI thing, it just made me realize – what else are we supposed to do? Standing up to these people doesn’t seem to matter. I mean, we have – all of us – we’ve been at these school board meetings, we’ve been voicing our opinions, we’re writing articles, we’re emailing teachers – we’re doing all that stuff. And they don’t care. I’m like the only thing left to do is to just peace out.”

Who is Quisha King? According to her Facebook page, she runs King Consulting Co. and is the former Regional Engagement Coordinator at the Republican National Committee, She studied Bachelor of Business (Marketing) at Saint Leo University.

Her LinkedIn page says she lives in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. “I’ve discovered that I’m at my best when serving people,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “My many years experience as a marketing and communications professional has allowed me to best serve my community. rom political campaign marketing, corporate social impact, and engagement to grassroots organizing, event promotion, digital and social media campaigns, I’ve learned these are my sweet spots. I also hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Saint Leo University and I’m a member of the American Association of Political Consultants.”

She worked as a tenant account specialist and marketing executive before working for the RNC. Her Facebook page shows her wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

King Previously Was on Video Criticizing Critical Race Theory

Fla. mom, Keisha King, to the State Board of Education: Critical Race Theory "does not teach the truth, unless you believe that whites are better than blacks … Telling my child, or any child, that they are in a permanently oppressed status because they are black is racist" pic.twitter.com/DHJFONDXxx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Fox News named the Florida mom as King, who previously slammed critical race theory, telling the Florida Board of Education that it was wrecking the “greatest country in the world” by teaching hate, Fox News reported.

The video on her CRT comments also got some attention at the time.

She said in that video that she believes that CRT “does not teach the truth, unless you believe that whites are better than blacks … Telling my child, or any child, that they are in a permanently oppressed status because they are black is racist.”

The Pray Vote Stand Summit including prominent speakers from the right like Michele Bachmann, Gary Bauer, and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri).

