Germany vs Portugal U21 Live Stream: How to Watch Euro Final in US

After knocking off the defending champions, a powerhouse Portugal will face off against Germany in the European Under-21 Championship on Sunday at Stadion Stožice.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Germany vs Portugal online for free

Germany vs Portugal U21 Euro Final Preview

Germany did not have the best showing in the group stage but has turned things on of late, punching their ticket to the final against Portugal. The Germans have played in the last two championship matchups, losing to Spain last year but winning it all in 2017.

“This team spirit is really outstanding,” Germany coach Stefan Kuntz said. “The teams that were rated higher in terms of market value are all at home. I think the lads have already shown they have a lot of talent in them.”

For many of the players, it could be the first time they play in front of family and friends since the pandemic.

“I’ve never been in a final before and I’m really looking forward to the game,” Germany midfielder Niklas Dorsch said. My family will, after a long time, be back in the stadium to see me play. I’m really looking forward to it and hope that we can also enjoy it. If we have the same approach as we have had up to now, I’m convinced we’ll be successful.”

Portugal was tested by Spain in the semifinal but managed to get a ball in the back of the net in the 80th minute to pull out the 1-0 win.

“Right now, we’ve got great motivation being in the final, that’s what we’re focused on,” Portugal midfielder Let’s train more, put right what we didn’t do so well and keep what we did well, and continue moving forward together.”

The Portugal U-21 side has not been on the losing end of a game since 2019

“I would not talk about individual [Germany] players, because they’re a very close-knit team. They are aggressive and have pace and intensity in their movement and passing, which is difficult to counter. The forward runs from their full-backs given their play a dimension that is also difficult to handle. They’re a great team.”

Possible lineups

Germany: Dahmen; Vagnoman, Pieper, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Dorsch, Maier; Baku, Wirtz, Berisha; Nmecha

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Diogo Leite, Diogo Queirós, Abdu Conté; Vitinha, Daniel Bragança, Fábio Vieira, Gedson Fernandes; Dany Mota, Rafael Leão

Germany is a slight favorite for the matchup at -125 to win. Portugal comes in at -105.

