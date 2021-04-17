How to Watch Grambling vs Southern Football Online 2021

Grambling (0-3) and Southern (3-1) compete for bragging rights during an unprecedented season as they face off in the Bayou Classic on Saturday.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Bayou Classic online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Bayou Classic live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch most games within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Sports Network is included in every bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Bayou Classic live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

NBC Sports Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the NBC channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Bayou Classic live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Bayou Classic live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Bayou Classic 2021 Preview

It’s been a tough spring season for Grambling and only got worse last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions handed the Tigers their most lopsided loss of the season, using a 28-point third quarter to come away with a 48-21 win.

Grambling has transitioned to quarterback Elijah Walker after Geremy Hickbottom started the year under center. Walker has seen scattered time in the three losses, passing for 267 yards and one touchdown pass.

“He basically understands now that it’s his show. He’s been given an opportunity to get out there and show what we can do for us,” Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs said. “It’s going to be on us as a staff to put him in the right situations so he can be successful which, in my opinion, we haven’t.”

Southern has just one loss this season, which came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff back on March 6. The Jaguars are unscathed outside of that, their most recent victory a convincing 34-14 contest against Jackson State.

A well-balanced ground game has propelled Southern, led by dual-threat quarterback Ladarius Skelton. He’s passed 427 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions to go with a team-high 241 yards on the ground.

The Jaguars have also tried out John Lampley under center as more of a passer. He’s compiled 63.3 percent of his passes for 382 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

But with the Bayou Classic on tap, both teams are throwing out the records.

“Any time you get a chance to play the Bayou Classic, it has a lift of its own,” Fobbs said. “When you know the history and the stories behind all the games, and the people that have played in those games, regardless of where it’s played it’s huge for you.

“Other than being able to get home quicker, there isn’t really anything else. The game speaks for itself. The excitement to play or work in it is always positive.”

It’s the 47th edition of the rivalry matchup, with some different wrinkles. Obviously, the teams are not playing at a familiar time of year. On top of that, the game will be played at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium rather than the Mercedes Benz-Superdome.

“It’s still football. Unless we get there and the field is different, I think it’s still going to be 100 yards long,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “When I first got to Southern we played Prairie View in Shreveport. We have to adjust to it and be ready to compete at a high level. I think both teams are going to be ready to do that.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.