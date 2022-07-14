Ivana Trump Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know About Her Children

Ivana Trump, is dead at age 73. Former President Donald Trump’s first wife was found in her Manhattan apartment by police at 12:40 p.m. today, ABC Eyewitness News 7 NY reports.

She is survived by her three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Donald Trump described his first wife as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” according to ABC News. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” he wrote. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Donald Trump, Jr. Is The Oldest Surviving Child

Donald, Jr. was born December 31, 1977. His sister Ivanka was born October 30, 1981. The youngest of Ivana’s children, Eric, entered the world on January 6, 1984, IMDB reports.

2. Ivana Talked Donald into Naming Their First Son After Him.

According to IMDB “When she proposed to name their firstborn son Donald Jr., Donald Sr. resisted the suggestion for fear he might turn out to be a ‘loser’.”

3. Ivana Wrote and Published a Book Called ‘Raising Trump’

In the book, Ivana “recounts the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up.”

4. Her Daughter is Named After Her

When asked how she got her name, Ivanka tweeted, “In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert.”

She Was an Amazing Mother and Grandmother

The Trump family issued a statement today which said Ivana “taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” according to News Nation.