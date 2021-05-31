Jasmine Hartin Accused in Death of Belize Cop Henry Jemmott

Jasmine Hartin, who is the partner of a prominent British billionaire’s son, is accused in the shooting death of a Belize police officer.

Some sites reported that Hartin is the daughter-in-law of British billionaire businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft of the United Kingdom; others said she is his son’s girlfriend.

7 News Belize reported on May 31, 2021, that Hartin was “charged for manslaughter by negligence in cop killing.”

Police report that “based on investigation conducted and directives received from the Director of Public Prosecution concerning investigation into the shooting death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott, police formally arrested and charged Jasmine Suzanne Hartin, aged 32 yrs, Canadian Self-Employed of Sea Grape Drive, San Pedro Town for the Crime of Manslaughter by Negligence,” the television station reported.

According to Daily Mail, Jasmine Hartin, “has been in custody since early Friday morning,” May 28, 2021, in the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott, 42.

Daily Mail quoted the officer’s sister Marie Tzul as claiming that Hartin would be charged. “I got a call, but they did not say what she was going to be charged with,” Tzul said to Daily Mail.

According to BBC, Lord Ashcroft remains active in British politics but lives in Belize. He has been a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and “represented Belize at the United Nations,” BBC reported.

Jemmott Was Shot With His Own Service Weapon, Reports Say

Daily Mail reported that Jemmott “was found floating dead in the water off San Pedro island.” However, BBC reported that his body was found on a pier.

The British news site reported that Hartin and Jemmott were “drinking and socializing” when Jemmott was killed by a bullet fired from his own service weapon. It “hit him behind his right ear,” according to Daily Mail.

Daily Mail reported that Hartin may be charged in connection with the death. According to Daily Mail, Hartin told authorities the shooting was a “freak accident,” and she had been giving Jemmott a massage, and they were playing around with the gun. Daily Mail reported that the two were accused of violating curfew and were drinking alcohol alone but were old friends.

Sister Cherry Jemmott, an Assistant Superintendent with Belize Police, told DailyMail.com: “My brother would never ever kill himself. He had his plans. In September he was to be promoted to Senior Superintendent and he was to be transferred to another unit. My brother is a very top cop with a big dream.”

A family member wrote on Cherry’s Facebook page, “RIP my cousin. You were taken from us way too soon. You will be missed so much. May you rise in glory.”

Cherry added: “He had a gunshot behind his ear like an assassination. He is so skillful after 24 years [as an officer], he would never have left his guard down. He was a top cop. I don’t know how he let down his guard to be shot with his own gun.”

Hartin Is Accused of Having Blood on Her Hands & Clothes

The Sun, another British publication, reported that Hartin, 38, had “blood on her arms and clothes.”

According to the Sun, she is married to Lord Ashcroft’s son, Andrew Ashcroft.

The Sun reported that authorities don’t believe Hartin is being cooperative enough in the death probe. “When she was detained last night she was not co-operating,” Commissioner Chester Williams said to the publication.

“She stated that she needed to have her attorney present in order for her to say what she needs to say.”

“From what we have been made to understand, they were drinking. From investigation, they were alone on the pier and yes, they were both fully clothed,” Williams said in a news conference, according to BBC.

BBC added that Jemmott, the father of five kids, had a single bullet wound to the head. His service weapon was recovered at the scene.

Jemmott Filled His Facebook Page With Family Photos & Pictures of Him in Uniform

On Facebook, Henry Jemmott wrote that he was single and added that he enjoyed “fishing and being with family.”

His page is filled with pictures of him on the job and with his young children.

Telegraph reported that, according to the officer’s sister, Hartin and Jemmott were not romantically involved.

