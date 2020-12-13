Justin Bieber Then & Now [Holiday Photos]

Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight as a world-famous pop star since 2008. At 26 years old, he’s spent half of his life in the public eye — which is why there are so many fantastic “then and now” photos of him for fans to peruse.

On December 13, Bieber posted a video to Instagram of he and wife Hailey decorating their Christmas tree together. The video shows the married couple decorating a massive tree in what appears to be their Toronto home.

Naturally, the video sparked some nostalgia for Beliebers, who have watched Bieber celebrate the holidays for over a decade now. Here are some of the more notable mashups.

Justin Bieber in 2009 vs. Justin Bieber in 2020

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber

Christmas tree Christmas tree

(2009) (2020) pic.twitter.com/uTgaqQycog — thayane (@kidrauhlhive) December 13, 2020

In 2009, Bieber was 14 years old, and only beginning to step into the center of the spotlight. He was signed by manager Scooter Braun in 2008 at 13 years old. He released his first EP, “My World,” late in 2009.

On more than one occasion in recent years, Bieber has opened up about what it was like to become a global superstar at such a young age. In 2019, he posted an intimate message to Instagram about this exact topic,.

“Have you noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life,” he wrote. “There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s [sic] brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet…. You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe it’s due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.”

Justin Bieber in 2017 vs. Justin Bieber in 2020

Justin Bieber justin Bieber

Then now pic.twitter.com/r2nU8raY02 — BIEBER (@availablebiebzs) December 13, 2020

2017 was a busy and tumultuous year for Bieber. He spent majority of that year touring around the world for his album “Purpose,” which was released in 2015 to immediate critical acclaim. The album included songs that Bieber is still famous for, including “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

Bieber famously canceled the final leg of his Purpose tour in the summer of 2017.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Bieber provided a cryptic explanation for the change of plans. The statement reads,

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber later provided more information to TMZ. He explained that he was planning on “just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

Justin Bieber Alone vs. Justin Bieber Married

justin bieber justin bieber

xmas tree xmas tree

alone in married and

2017 loved in 2020 pic.twitter.com/sPY3IUMwO7 — sasha -19 (@flatlineuhl) December 13, 2020

Bieber has been romantically linked to a number of women over the years. His most notable two relationships were with Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin. He married wife Hailey in 2018 in a courthouse in New York, and later had a celebratory ceremony with friends in 2019.

In a recent visit with the Ellen Degeneres, Bieber gave a clear indication about how he felt about having kids with wife Hailey.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told Degeneres, as seen in the clip above. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” Bieber confirmed that Hailey also wants “a few” children.

When Degeneres pushed Bieber on the timeline, he made it clear that he and Hailey aren’t in a rush to have a family. “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

READ NEXT: Justin Bieber’s BFFs Just Landed a Huge Hulu Deal