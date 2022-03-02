Kim Reynolds’ Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is delivering the Republicans’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight. She’s married to Kevin Reynolds and they have a large family: three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

1. Kim Reynolds Has 3 Daughters & 11 Grandchildren

Kim and Kevin Reynolds have three adult daughters: Jennifer, Nicole, and Jessica, according to Kevin Reynolds’ biography. Their daughters are grown and married, and have given Kim and Kevin 11 grandchildren. According to Kim Reynolds’ biography, all of her children and grandchildren live in central Iowa.

Kevin and Kim Reynolds have been married since April 3, 1982. Kevin retired from his career in 2017 when Kim Reynolds became governor.

2. One of Her Daughters Is a Teacher

In an April 2020 post, Reynolds shared a happy birthday post dedicated to her daughter Jessica. She wrote that Jessica was a “loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mom and teacher!! Your dad and I love you and are so proud of you- Jess!! “

She’s shared before on social media that one of her daughters is a teacher.

For Teacher Appreciation Week in 2018 she wrote, “I love my daughter and everything she’s doing as a teacher to help young Iowans have every opportunity available to them. Photo is of the first day of school in 2017!”

Then in September 2020 for Daughters Day, she shared a thankful post about all three of her daughters. She wrote, “Happy daughters day! #DaughtersDay! So blessed!”

3. Kim Reynolds Worked as a Checker at a Grocery Store While Raising Her Children

In 2021, the Reynolds moved to Madison County after purchasing property about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines, Des Moines Register reported. They bought the home and 20 acres of farmland from Kim Reynolds’ parents for $492,500.

On her website, Kim Reynolds shared that she worked as a checker at Hy-Vee while her children were young and she was working on a college degree. Although she never completed a degree, she did take business and consumer science classes, along with accounting college courses, The Daily Nonpareil reported.

In 2018, Des Moines Register reported that she and her husband earned $163,000 total in income in 2017 and paid $28,000 in taxes. They donated $17,000 to charity and had an effective federal tax rate of 18%.

4. Her Daughters & Grandchildren Were Educated in the Public School System

In 2018, she shared that her daughters and her grandchildren were all educated in the public school system. She wrote, “We value education here in Iowa and that is a tribute to all our educators, young people, and parents.”

5. Her Daughters Made a Video About Her in 2017

In 2017, her daughters made a video sharing little-known-facts about her.

Jessica said, “her favorite candy is peanut M&Ms in the freezer.”

Nicole said her mom is “terrified of snakes.”

They also shared that she’s terrified of heights and prefers strong coffee.

Kim Reynolds often shares photos of her grandchildren on social media. She shared pictures of them on Halloween in 2021.

In December, she shared a series of photos with her children and grandchildren, sharing her Christmas experiences over the years.

