Lakers vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Los Angeles Clippers (44-22) and the Los Angeles Lakers (37-28) will clash in a key matchup for both teams Thursday night at the Staples Center.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Clippers online for free:

Lakers vs Clippers Preview

The Clippers entered this game losers of three of their last four, ending their three game skid Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. The 105-100 win marked the return of starting guard Patrick Beverley, who scored eight points in 15 minutes. Beverley’s return should give the team a huge boost, as it coincides with the return of superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has been dealing with a foot injury.

Leonard returned May 1 after a near two-week absence due to foot soreness, and he has scored 13 and 16 points in the two games since his return. “Our biggest thing we’re excited about is just finally getting bodies back and getting guys healthy and use these last seven games and … last couple weeks to hit our stride, continue to build our habits and get back to playing the style of ball we were playing before guys got hurt,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue told the Los Angeles Times. “I want to look at different lineups, different situations going forward, but these last seven games are important to try to get that.”

On the other side, the Lakers are also recovering from a bit of a skid, losing six of their last seven and three of their last four. “The entire team is kind of in a slump right now, a drought. Not more so individually, but just collectively, on both ends of the ball,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said. “This is the lowest we’ve been in a while … But the only way is up. We really can’t get any lower than this.”

The injury bug has also bitten the team hard, with LeBron James out for the next several games dealing with an ankle injury that has been plaguing him for much of the season. How long James will be out remains unknown, but he should certainly be back for the playoffs.

“I definitely want to get healthy. Not only for myself, but for our team,” James said about taking the next several games off, per ESPN. “I need to make sure my ankle is where it was before the injury. I’ve got to be smart with it.”

The Clippers are currently in 3rd place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are in 6th, and every remaining game could alter playoff seeding for both teams. The Clips are scoring 107.9 points a game over their last 10 games, while the Lakers are on par with that, averaging 107.4 points over 10 games, so this has all the makings for an instant classic that could very well go down to the final seconds.

