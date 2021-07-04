Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The star-studded 2021 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs live Sunday, July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Macy’s 4th of July show online:

Celebrate Independence Day with this star-studded extravaganza that culminates in a massive fireworks display across the New York City skyline. The NBC press release teases, “NBC’s 45th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular tops off Independence Day with its world-renowned fireworks display and a cracking lineup of musical mega-stars. Chart-toppers Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City’s summer skyline.”

It continues:

This year’s Macy’s Fireworks show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River centered in midtown, delighting New York City spectators and a nationwide television audience. The 25-minute display will feature dozens of colors and shapes, creating dramatic effects a mile across the river and from 1,000 feet in the air to the water’s edge. The musical score is the basis for the fireworks choreography and this year it salutes the hero within – the spirit of optimism and bravery of the American people. Classics such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” featuring guest performances from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus, mix with original instrumentals and a soaring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Broadway Inspirational Voices; creating a moving musical showcase for the pyro in the sky. The score for Macy’s Fireworks will also feature music superstar Tori Kelly singing a powerful rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical Carousel.

Hosted by Renee Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold, other performers recently added to the lineup include Blake Shelton, the Jonas Brothers, and Marshmello, plus there will be a special drone light show to honor Team USA ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will also be key moments throughout the telecast where Olympians Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden, and Jessica Long will share their stories.

The 2021 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs live Sunday, July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

