Michigan vs MSU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 23 Michigan State Spartans wrestling team will host the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Jenison Field House on Friday for each squad’s final meet of the regular season.

The match starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Michigan State online for free:

Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

The Wolverines fell to 4-1 on Sunday, succumbing to the now-No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions 18-13 at home. Two days earlier, they topped the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes 18-16 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan fifth-year senior Myles Amine, wrestling at 197 pounds, made his season debut against Ohio State, besting Gavin Hoffman with an 8-5 decision. He followed that performance up by taking another 8-5 decision over Penn State’s Michael Beard, who was ranked No. 14 by InterMat at the time. The publication now has Amine, who’s been dealing with a hand injury, ranked No. 2 in the class.

The redshirt senior last competed for the Wolverines in the 2018-19 season, when he wrestled at 174 pounds.

“I was cleared to wrestle earlier this week and I said, ‘Let’s go and let’s get it,’” Amine said after the Ohio State meet, according to The Michigan Daily. “I battled through it and was just excited to be back out there competing. It was a really close dual, so I was excited that we were able to pull that one off as a team.”

The Spartans are 2-4 on the year, most recently falling to the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers 21-12 a week ago. The meet was their first at home since Jan. 16, when they hosted the Maryland Terrapins and the now-No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers for a tri-meet to open their campaign, besting the Terps 42-0 and losing to Minnesota 28-6.

“It’s good to be back home and be competing again in Jenison Field House,” Spartans head coach Roger Chandler said after the loss to Purdue, according to The State News. “The season has flown by and has been a very weird, shortened season, but we are very grateful to be able to compete the final two weekends prior to the postseason. Our guys have been adjusting each week since we started competing, which is a good sign that they are tightening things up individually.”

Michigan State 197-pounder Cameron Caffey came back from a 5-3 deficit to take a 9-7 decision over No. 17 Thomas Penola to cut Purdue’s lead to 18-12 in the second-to-last matchup of the meet.

Caffey, a redshirt junior who last year wrestled at 184 pounds, then ascended from No. 8 to No. 6 in InterMat’s rankings.

“The special thing about Cam Caffey is his mindset, obviously he’s a little undersized at that weight class bumping up a weight class and he’s dealing with guys who are much bigger than what he’s used to competing against,” Chandler said, according to the Michigan State’s athletics website, “and it’s his competitive mindset and his competitive spirit that keeps him in matches.”