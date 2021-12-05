National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ring in the holiday season by watching President Biden light the national Christmas tree during the 2021 National Tree Lighting, which airs Sunday, December 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting online for free:

Hosted by “NCIS: Los Angeles” star LL Cool J, the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting will air for the first time on CBS on Sunday, December 5.

The CBS press release teases:

This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), will feature a star-studded lineup of musical performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle singing holiday favorites. In addition to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., the event will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir. The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun, lot of holiday classics, lot of good music, just a good warm time and I think right now, the country needs that,” said LL Cool J. “It’s been almost a year and a half or two of us being kind of stuck inside and people not really being able to feel close to one another and I think it’s nice to bring that joy to the country, that’s why I wanted to do it.”

He continued:

It’s a wonderful thing. I think that this is gonna be warm, I think it’s gonna bring a lot of people together around the country. I think the country, we need to feel unified. This is about the holidays, it’s about Christmas, it’s not about anything but that and I think that that’s important. I think America needs that right now, it’s good energy and it’ll lift the spirits of people who have really been going through rough times. I’ve had Christmases where I didn’t get anything … I’ve come from that far to having in more recent times really fantastic Christmases, so I can relate to what people are going through out there. I think right now, what people need is words of encouragement. They need to know that the best is yet to come and they gotta keep believing in themselves. I think events like this are important for national unity. And it’s good for the country, just to lift the spirits of the whole country.

The 2021 National Tree Lighting airs Sunday, December 5 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and 8 p.m. Pacific times on CBS.