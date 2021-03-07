NBA All Star Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Basketball’s top stars — from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo — will be on the court for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game online for free. Note that with all of these options you can also watch the Skills Challenge (6:30 p.m. ET), 3-Point Contest (after Skills Challenge) and Dunk Contest (halftime of the All-Star Game), all of which are also on TNT:

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every package, but it’s worth noting that NBA League Pass is available in the “Choice” and up bundles at no extra cost–by far the best perk any streaming service is offering right now–and you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time. This is by far the best option for NBA fans:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the NBA All-Star Game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the NBA All-Star Game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with TNT if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the NBA All-Star Game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

NBA All-Star Game 2021 Preview

The top stars in the NBA are set to assemble in Atlanta for the 70th annual All-Star game on Sunday. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets are the All-Star captains, although Durant won’t play due to injury. Here’s how the All-Star Draft turned out:

Team LeBron

Captain: LeBron James, Lakers

Pick 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Pick 2: Stephen Curry, Warriors

Pick 3: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Pick 4: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Pick 5: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Pick 6: Ben Simmons, 76ers

Pick 7: Chris Paul, Suns

Pick 8: Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Pick 9: Paul George, Clippers

Pick 10: Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Pick 11: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Team Durant

Captain: Kevin Durant, Nets (injured, will not play)

Pick 1: Kyrie Irving, Nets

Pick 2: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Pick 3: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Pick 4: Bradley Beal, Wizards

Pick 5: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Pick 6: James Harden, Nets

Pick 7: Devin Booker, Suns (injured, replaced by Jazz’s Mike Conley)

Pick 8: Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Pick 9: Zach LaVine, Bulls

Pick 10: Julius Randle, Knicks

Pick 11: Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Pick 12: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

The idea of the All-Star exhibition game didn’t exactly sit well with the league’s stars, including James – the most visible player in the league.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James, a 16-time All-Star, told reporters after the Lakers beat the Nuggets on Thursday. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James Lakers, especially, have had a short break from last season, which wrapped up in the Orlando bubble.

“[There was] a short offseason for myself and my teammates — 71 days — and then coming into the season, we were told we were not having an All-Star game so we had a nice little break,” James said. “Five days from the 5th to 10th, an opportunity for me to kind of recalibrate for the second half of the season, my teammates as well, some of the other guys in the league.

“Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend. Obviously, you guys can see that I’m not very happy about it. But it’s out of my hands. I’ll be there if I’m selected. But I’ll be there physically but not mentally.”