Nets vs Nuggets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets look to bolster their playoff resumes as they meet up on Saturday at Ball Arena.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on YES Network (Nets markets), Altitude 2 (Nuggets markets) and NBA TV (everywhere out of market)

Note: This is the only streaming service that includes YES Network or Altitude 2, so it’s the only option for fans in the Nets and Nuggets markets. It comes with a 14-day free trial

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” YES Network (local markets), Altitude 2 (local markets) and NBA TV are included in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Nets vs Nuggets live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: YES Network and Altitude 2 are not included, so this option won’t work if you’re in the Nets or Nuggets markets

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Nets vs Nuggets live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: YES Network and Altitude 2 are not included, so this option won’t work if you’re in the Nets or Nuggets markets

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming option with NBA TV:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Nets vs Nuggets live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Nets vs Nuggets Preview

Both the Nets and Nuggets have locked up playoff spots but are hungry for victories as they jostle in their respective conference standings with the season winding down.

The Nets have lost four in a row, including a pair of games to the Bucks, who they are trying to hold off in the Eastern Conference standings. While Brooklyn is loaded with superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it’s been rare for all three to be on the court together.

Harden is the latest Nets player to be out, dealing with a hamstring issue that’s kept him out the last month. The former MVP would love to be on the court, but is taking the patient approach with a championship on the mind of everyone in Brooklyn.

“We wanted to be patient,” Harden said. “As much as I love to hoop, I want to be out there, but you’ve got to be smart. And for me, it was just, ‘Let’s knock this thing out, let’s get this thing healthy so we can make a push.’

“At this point in my career, going to postseasons basically since I’ve been in Houston, I’ve been playing heavy minutes, just carrying the load. And this was an opportunity for me to keep my body right going into the postseason with a clear mind and a clear body. You’ve got 16 games to win. That’s the ultimate goal. That’s the reason why I came to Brooklyn.”

The Nuggets were dealt a big blow when guard Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending injury, but have managed to maintain their strong play. Denver has won 10 of 12 since he went down, led by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic.

The big man is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists this season and leads the NBA in PER at 31.23.

“I never play basketball to win individual awards,” Jokic said. “So MVP is just something that the people and media are trying to make a story out of it. So, if it happens, it happens. I don’t play for that. Like I said, as long as we’re winning I’m happy.”

Brooklyn is a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 231 points.

