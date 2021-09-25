How to Watch Notre Dame vs Wisconsin Game Online Free

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) and the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) will clash at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, September 25.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Wisconsin online:

Notre Dame vs Wisconsin Preview

After losing the season opener to No. 6 ranked Penn State, 16-10, The Badgers rebounded with an impressive 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan. Quarterback Graham Mertz completed 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards, while running back Chez Mellusi added 20 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Badgers ran all over Eastern Michigan, with 352 yards and four rushing scores on the ground. Isaac Guerendo added four carries for 92 yards (that’s a whopping 23 yards per carry) and a score, while Jalen Berger chipped in 62 yards and a TD on 15 carries. After completing just 59.5% of his passes for no touchdowns and two interceptions against Penn State, Mertz bounced back against Eastern Michigan, and the young quarterback is hoping the arrow keeps trending up.

“I think he’s working through it. I think he’s had some where he has done that and I think there were some early where he wasn’t as poised in the pocket. He does a good job in practice when those situations occur … that’s when you have to do it, right? You have to be how you play. I think it’s a work in progress but I think he is progressing,” Badgers head coach Paul Chryst said about Mertz.

On the other side, Notre Dame is scoring 33.3 points a game, while allowing 26.7 points to opposing offenses. The Fighting Irish have taken down Florida State, Toledo and Purdue, and the Badgers will be their toughest test to date.

“Wisconsin’s an outstanding football team. They have played for championships. They’re consistent. They’re physical. They’re smart. I said this on Monday, I’ll say it again, hey played to their traits and we’ll have to do the same,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said this week.

“Look, they beat more talented teams, because their sum is greater than their parts and that is a testament to who they are, how they’re coached, playing to a system and that’s why they beat a lot of people. So, we’ll have to do the same and we’ll have to get them off the field. They possess the football through a very powerful running game and we’re gonna have to make big plays, and they limit that. Great challenge.”

Notre Dame handled the Boilermakers, 27-13, with former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan going 15 of 31 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in victory. Coan will be going up against his former team for the first time since transferring, and he admitted heading into the game that it was going to be an odd experience.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” Coan said. “It’s going to be a lot of my friends I’m going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game and I like to think I won’t get more excited for one game than the next.”