Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool FA Cup in USA

Nottingham Forest wants to continue to their giant-slaying ways in the FA Cup as they face Liverpool for a chance to advance in this competition as there is all to play for at The City Ground on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Nottingham Forest were responsible for knocking out both Arsenal and defending champs Leicester in this competition. After beating Huddersfield Town they now face one of the best clubs in the world in Liverpool. This is the first time these two European champs have faced off in 22 years when the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Forest would like to be able to lift this trophy for the third time in their history and the first time since they did back in 1959. Steve Cooper’s side come into this match with a great deal of confidence after winning their last three matches in all competitions, including back-to-back Championship successes over Reading and Queens Park Rangers. This recent form has them in eighth position in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

The Reds come into this match knowing that the possibility of a quadruple is alive and well. For Liverpool, being in the middle of three fronts is vital and they look like they are one of the teams to beat. With the team now finding themselves a point behind Manchester City after their triumph over Arsenal, they enter this crucial stage of the season knowing that they are the team to beat, or at least they are coming across with that mindset. Coming into this match, Liverpool are looking to win this competition for the first time since 2006.

Up to this point, Liverpool faced very little resistance in this competition after winning all three of their matches at Anfield against Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City and Norwich City. This match proves to be their first challenge as they travel to the City Ground with a spot in the semis up for grabs.

For the coming weeks, manager Jürgen Klopp will have to deal with the absence of star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international was ruled out with a hamstring injury. With this absence, there is a chance that Klopp will give 18-year-old Conor Bradley a shot in that position. There could also be a strong possibility that Harvey Elliott also gets some time in the encounter after having shown some interesting moments in the minutes given following his recovery from his serious injury from last season. This would also be a time for Elliott to begin to fine-tune himself after getting a callup from Gareth Southgate.

Another player out is Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian international is still being bothered by a lingering foot injury and is considered doubtful.

Nottingham Forest Probable XI: Ethan Horvath; Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates, Tobias Figueiredo; Djed Spence, James Garner, Cafu, Jack Colback; Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel, Keinan Davis

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita; Luis Díaz, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino