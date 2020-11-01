How Many Attended Obama & Biden’s Michigan Rallies? [Flint & Detroit Crowd Photos]

How Many Attended Obama & Biden’s Michigan Rallies? [Flint & Detroit Crowd Photos]

Obama Biden Michigan rally crowd size

Getty Obama and Biden hosted rallies in Michigan.

Former President Barack Obama joined former Vice President Joe Biden on multiple campaign stops and rallies in Michigan on Saturday, October 31. The two hosted drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. Read on to learn more about how many people attended the events and to see crowd size photos.

About 179 Cars Attended the Drive-In Flint Rally

The first event took place in Flint and about 179 cars were at the drive-in rally, USA Today reported. Obama told the crowd that they need to “outhustle the other side” and “leave no doubt about who we are and what this country stands for.”

At the Flint event, Obama said that families won’t have to argue every day if Biden and Kamala Harris are leading the country. “It won’t be so exhausting,” he said. “You’ll be able to get on with your lives.” He also said that President Donald Trump goes out of his way to “insult people just because they don’t support him.”

During his speeches, Obama said Biden would make a great president. He said: “He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

GettyFormer U.S. President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden greet each other with a socially distant “air” elbow bump at the end of a drive-in campaign rally at Northwestern High School on October 31, 2020 in Flint, Michigan.

Biden said that it was time for Trump to go home, adding: “We’re done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure [and] refusing to take any responsibility.”

In a Flint, gym while campaigning with Biden, Obama shot a three-pointer while a masked Biden simply said, “Woah” about the whole thing. You can see the video below.

Hundreds of People Attended the Detroit Drive-In Rally

Stevie Wonder performed at the Detroit drive-in rally, which took place in a parking lot next to Belle Island Park, USA Today reported.

The Detroit News reported that “hundreds” attended the drive-in rally and some left their cars to gather near the stage without social distancing.

GettyFormer President Barack Obama speaks during a mobilization event at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s a clip from the Obama-Biden rally in Detroit that shows the crowd:

During one of his speeches, Obama made fun of Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, saying: “Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? What’s with the crowd size?”

GettySupporters attend a mobilization event at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan.

Obama also said that Trump sounded like he was “jealous” of the media coverage that COVID-19 gets. Biden promised to institute national standards for contact tracing, testing, and masks.

GettyFormer President Barack Obama waves at the end of a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belle Isle on October 31.

When Biden took the stage, he said about Obama: “Thank you for reminding us what we can be again.” He promised that although running as a Democrat, “I will govern as an American.”

