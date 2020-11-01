How Many Attended Obama & Biden’s Michigan Rallies? [Flint & Detroit Crowd Photos]

Former President Barack Obama joined former Vice President Joe Biden on multiple campaign stops and rallies in Michigan on Saturday, October 31. The two hosted drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. Read on to learn more about how many people attended the events and to see crowd size photos.

About 179 Cars Attended the Drive-In Flint Rally

Ahead of Biden & Obama, @GovWhitmer tells the Flint crowd: “I’ve earned a couple of nickname in 2020, but ‘Big Gretch’ is my favorite.” pic.twitter.com/mKz3KFKHGL — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 31, 2020

The first event took place in Flint and about 179 cars were at the drive-in rally, USA Today reported. Obama told the crowd that they need to “outhustle the other side” and “leave no doubt about who we are and what this country stands for.”

At the Flint event, Obama said that families won’t have to argue every day if Biden and Kamala Harris are leading the country. “It won’t be so exhausting,” he said. “You’ll be able to get on with your lives.” He also said that President Donald Trump goes out of his way to “insult people just because they don’t support him.”

As cars file into the @JoeBiden/@BarackObama event here in Flint, I can’t help but think that it’s got to be fairly cathartic for these attendees to be able to just lay on the horn during these drive-in speeches. I mean how often do you get to just blast off on the wheel? pic.twitter.com/RztN5NR6b4 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 31, 2020

During his speeches, Obama said Biden would make a great president. He said: “He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

Biden said that it was time for Trump to go home, adding: “We’re done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure [and] refusing to take any responsibility.”

In a Flint, gym while campaigning with Biden, Obama shot a three-pointer while a masked Biden simply said, “Woah” about the whole thing. You can see the video below.

so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020

Hundreds of People Attended the Detroit Drive-In Rally

Stevie Wonder performed at the Detroit drive-in rally, which took place in a parking lot next to Belle Island Park, USA Today reported.

The Detroit News reported that “hundreds” attended the drive-in rally and some left their cars to gather near the stage without social distancing.

Here’s a clip from the Obama-Biden rally in Detroit that shows the crowd:

Obama searches for the GOP's replacement health care plan in Michigan: "It's the same place they put the pandemic playbook we gave 'em… It's lost. It's gone. Missing." pic.twitter.com/rVpo5v6spJ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 31, 2020

During one of his speeches, Obama made fun of Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, saying: “Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? What’s with the crowd size?”

Obama also said that Trump sounded like he was “jealous” of the media coverage that COVID-19 gets. Biden promised to institute national standards for contact tracing, testing, and masks.

When Biden took the stage, he said about Obama: “Thank you for reminding us what we can be again.” He promised that although running as a Democrat, “I will govern as an American.”

