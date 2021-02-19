Osaka vs Brady Live Stream: How to Watch Australian Open Final Online

No. 3 ranked Naomi Osaka will face off against No. 22 Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open Women’s finals at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

In the United States, the match starts early Saturday at about 3:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Osaka vs Brady online for free:

Osaka vs Brady Preview

This year’s final will feature two of the most exciting young women in the sport in Osaka and Brady. It will be the fourth time they have faced each other, with Osaka handing Brady a three set loss in last year’s US Open semi-finals.

Osaka defeated the GOAT, Serena Williams, in two sets, notching an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Williams had handily belated Simona Halep in back-to-back sets, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the semis. Facing Osaka, whose 6-2, 6-2 win over Hsieh Su-Wei led her to the semifinal round, proved to be a far more difficult task, however.

“I was a little kid watching her play, and just to be on the court playing against her, for me is a dream … It was an honor to play her,” Osaka said about Williams. “I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play … and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, along with the Australian Open in 2019. If she wins in Melbourne again this year, she’ll join Venus and Serena Williams as the third women to win at least four majors, per NBC Sports.

In the other semifinal matchup, Brady faced No. 25 Karolina Muchova on Wednesday. It was a back-and-forth match, with Muchova, who upset the world’s No. 1 seed, Ash Barty, on Tuesday, putting up a tremendous fight. Brady also defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals prior to her win in the semis.

Brady made her second straight trip to the U.S. Open semis last year, and now, the 25-year-old hopes to be a fixture amongst the top performers in every tourney.

“I can’t feel my legs. My legs are shaking, my heart is racing – I don’t have words. I’m obviously pretty excited to be in the final of the Australian Open,” Brady said after advancing to the finals. Now, she’s mentally preparing to face Osaka for the fifth time — no easy feat, as the No. 3 seed has won her last 20 matches.

“It will be a really tough match, obviously, as she’s won a few grand slams,” Brady said about her three-set loss to Osaka in the U.S. Open semifinals last fall.

“We had a tough match at the U.S. Open in the semi-finals and she even said it was one of her top two matches, which was unfortunate for me. I think it will be a really good match,” Brady added.

For her part, Osaka is focused on achieving greatness. “I have this mentality that people don’t remember the runners-up,” she said. “You might, but the winner’s name is the one that’s engraved. I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that’s where you sort of set yourself apart.”