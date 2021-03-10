Pac-12 Basketball Tournament 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Pac-12 Tournament will kick off Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first-round games (Wed, Mar. 10), three of the four quarterfinals (Thur, Mar. 11) and one of the semifinals (Fri, Mar. 12) will be on the Pac-12 Network, while one quarterfinal, one semifinal and the championship will be on ESPN.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 Pac-12 Tournament game online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Pac-12 Tournament game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, Pac-12 Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with both ESPN and the Pac-12 Network:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Pac-12 Tournament game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, Pac-12 Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every Pac-12 Tournament game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live or on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Pac-12 Tournament 2021 Preview

Depending on who you talk to, USC, Colorado and Oregon are all potential favorites to come out on top in the tournament. The Ducks are the top seed, but anything can happen in March, with dark horse candidates like the UCLA Bruins and Stanford waiting in the wings. Oregon closed the season winning five in a row, and after handing Oregon State a 80-67 loss Sunday, won the Pac-12 title. They don’t want to stop there.

“This isn’t the only goal we had; this is part of the journey,” forward Eugene Omoruyi told the Washington Post. “We have our next goal now. Just keep cranking out goals, one at a time.”

The top five seeds will get byes in the first round, as opposed to the top four, as it has been in previous years. In the first game of the tourney, the Washington Huskies will take on the Utah Utes.

“I don’t think there are going to be any surprises as far as what they do,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said about the Huskies this week. “They are a unique zone team (with) a lot of length and present a lot of different challenges for you. They have got good size and good senior leadership in their backcourt. Those are things that are always valuable this time of year.”

Here’s a list of the teams playing in the Pac-12 Tournament, ranked by seed in the tourney:

Oregon (14-4 Pac-12, 19-5 overall) USC (15-5 Pac-12, 21-6 overall) Colorado (14-6 Pac-12, 20-7 overall) UCLA (13-6 Pac-12, 17-8 overall) Oregon State (10-10 Pac-12, 14-12 overall) Stanford (10-10 Pac-12, 14-12 overall) Utah (8-11 Pac-12, 11-12 overall) Arizona State (7-10 Pac-12, 10-13 overall) Washington State (7-12 Pac-12, 14-12 overall) Washington (4-16 Pac-12, 5-20 overall) Cal (3-17 Pac-12, 8-19 overall)

Here’s the expected game schedule for the tournament, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

Wednesday First-Round Matchups:

No. 10 Washington vs. No. 7 Utah, 4 p.m.

* No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

* No. 11 Cal vs. No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Thursday Quarterfinal Matchups:

No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of Washington State-Arizona State, 11:30 a.m.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 USC vs. winner of Washington-Utah, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado vs. Stanford-Cal winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday Semifinal Matchups:

Oregon, Washington State, Arizona State survivor vs. UCLA-Oregon State winner, 5:30 p.m.

USC, Washington, Utah survivor vs. Colorado, Cal, Stanford survivor, 8:30 p.m

Saturday: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 7:30 p.m.