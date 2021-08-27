Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Unveil Locker Room at Arrowhead Stadium [WATCH]

GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium has a brand new look, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t wait to show it off.

On Thursday afternoon, Mahomes gave fans a tour that we think can only be inspired by “MTV Cribs.”

“These things are sweet,” Mahomes said of the leather-bound drawers, personalized name plates, and other bells and whistles in the state-of-the-art facilities. His unveiling even elicited a response from a Chiefs legend: retired quarterback Trent Green. The veteran complimented the makeover, and couldn’t help but make a joke at team equipment director Allen Wright’s expense.

Looks great! @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes The only original thing left in the locker room is that old dude @AllenWright4 Nice cameo! https://t.co/mlv2dT50C2 — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) August 26, 2021

The Chiefs Revealed More Features in a Stunning Video

Considering Friday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is the first time fans will enter Arrowhead for a Chiefs game since January’s AFC Championship match, it’s only fair they got a sneak peek of what to expect. Though it’s unlikely they’ll ever these details in person, it didn’t stop the Chiefs from giving a virtual tour of the revamped space.

The nearly one-minute clip has everything: jacuzzi sightings, reactions from Mahomes, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and a team huddle led by tight end Travis Kelce.

“Come in as teammates, leave as family,” Kelce said, followed by cheers in unison.

Team president Mark Donavan teased the latest innovations in July. Among updated placards to include Arrowhead’s new naming rights partner GEHA, there are new suite seat colors, digitized signage and a new banner placed above the 50-yard line.

There she is! Welcome to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/cVdnVDBFrn — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) August 26, 2021

Talk about a great way to boost morale as Andy Reid’s men chase a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Updated Arrowhead COVID Protocols

If you’re headed to Arrowhead at any point this season, it’s important to be well-versed on the stadium’s updated protocol in compliance with Missouri and the league’s COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Chiefs’ website, hand sanitizer will be made available at various points throughout the stadium. Concessions, retail spots and parking tollbooths are all cashless. While cash won’t be accepted, mobile payments (Chiefs Pay, Apple, Google and Samsung) are fine alternatives.

Speaking of mobile, all tickets, including parking and premium passes, are electronic. Ticket office windows will not open for ticket purchases or will call.

Per Kansas City ordinance, face coverings are mandatory in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Unless eating or drinking, individuals are asked to wear masks in these areas: the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club, the Tickets for Less Penthouse, the Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

These new rules will be go into effect on Friday for Kansas City’s final preseason game against the Vikings. In an effort to reduce conflict at the gate and hinder any chances on witnessing Mahomes toss a touchdown dime in person, be sure to adhere to the aforementioned policies for a seamless and conflict-free 2021 season.

