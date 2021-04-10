How to Watch ‘The People v. The Klan’ Online Free

“The People v. The Klan” is a four-part CNN original series that premieres Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

‘The People v. The Klan’ Preview

“The People v. The Klan” is a docuseries about the true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a woman in rural Alabama whose son was brutally murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in March 1981. The series tells Donald’s story as the woman “who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the brutal murder of her son, Michael, who was just nineteen years old when he was found hanging from a tree,” according to the CNN press release.

Black community leaders immediately suspected it was a Klan lynching, but local law enforcement was slow to acknowledge the murder was racially motivated. When the investigation stalled, Beulah Mae and local Black leaders refused to back down until Michael’s killers were brought to justice. This series explores the systems that allowed the Klan to operate unfettered for so long, the activists of the Civil Rights movement who dismantled the Klan’s hold on the nation, and the groundbreaking legal battle that destroyed the entire Klan organization. It also confronts the past and the inextricable link to the present-day discord in America, while shining a light on the too-often marginalized agents of change in our society: the Black mothers of the movement, activists, and attorneys who fight for equality in America.

In 1987, an all-white jury ruled in favor of Donald and awarded her a $7 million judgment in her suit against the KKK. Donald died of natural causes a year later.

The first two episodes, “The Lynching” and “Justice for Michael,” air Sunday, April 11 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Parts three and four, “Hate On Trial” and “It Takes a Mother,” air the following Sunday, April 18, at the same time.

