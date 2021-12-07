People’s Choice Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Honoring the fans’ picks for the best in entertainment from the past year, the 2021 People’s Choice Awards air live Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and E!.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards streaming live online:

For the fourth consecutive year, the People’s Choice Awards will air on E!, but for the first time ever, they will air simultaneously on NBC, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

According to the NBC press release, “Airing in over 90 countries, the global, fan-driven “People’s Choice Awards” celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV and music coming together for the pop culture party of the year. This year there will be 44 categories available for voting, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.”

Comedian and longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host.

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!,” said Kenan Thompson in a statement. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

“Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “We cannot wait to welcome him to the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

Several big honors have already been announced:

Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon Award, presented to her by Cardi B. “The PCA Award-winner and seven-time nominee will be honored for her contributions in TV and film, including her directorial debut in the highly-anticipated film ‘Bruised,'” said the NBC release.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson” will receive the People’s Champion award for “his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.”

Kim Kardashian West will receive the Fashion Icon award “for her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”

Christina Aguilera is receiving the first-ever Music Icon award “for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.” It will be presented to her by Becky G, and Aguilera will also perform during the awards show.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards air live Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC and E!.