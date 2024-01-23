Proposed Trade Sends Buccaneers a 2-Time Champion QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to prepare for a backup plan for Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers’ starting quarterback will be a free agent this offseason. While both sides have indicated they want to run it back, Tampa Bay may need a contingency plan. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggests several quarterbacks as an “insurance policy” in case the Buccaneers lose Mayfield. One of those suggestions is none other than New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“Given Tampa’s willingness to take a chance on Mayfield, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see the team take a chance on another former first-round pick who hasn’t panned out,” writes Knox. “If Zach Wilson, Mac Jones or Trey Lance can be had for late-round compensation, the Bucs might bite.”

Why Buccaneers Could Acquire Mac Jones at a Low Cost

Considering Jones is under contract for one more year with the Patriots — cap hit is worth roughly $5 million for the 2024 season — the Buccaneers would have to come up with a trade to acquire the 25-year-old quarterback. As Knox writes, a late-round draft pick would likely be enough to acquire Jones, who was benched during the middle of the 2023 season for Bailey Zappe.

While it may feel like ages ago, Jones was once a highly touted quarterback. He won two national championships at the University of Alabama, including one as the starting quarterback during his senior season in 2020.

He was also selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, where he then led the Patriots to a playoff appearance during his rookie season and made it to the Pro Bowl during that same year. Jones also finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after posting 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions with a 67.6% completion rate and 92.5 passer rating.

However, his star has since fallen. Jones’ struggles began immediately after during the 2022 season, when he went 6-8 while throwing 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating. He actually was benched during a Week 7 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in favor of Zappe, although he would go on to start the following week.

The 2023 season actually was worse than the previous season with Jones permanently benched in following a loss to the New York Giants in Week 12 that dropped the Patriots to a record of 2-9. Jones finished the year with 10 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 77.0 passer rating, the second-worst among starting quarterbacks for the 2023 season.

Why Mac Jones Could Have Chance at Success With Buccaneers

With that being said, Jones’ salary cap hit is low — it ranks 35th in the NFL for the 2024 season — and while his arm may not be strong, he has shown the ability to perform at a high level while managing an offense. There aren’t many quarterbacks in the league that can say they’ve made it to a Pro Bowl while leading a team to a playoffs — especially in their rookie season.

When factoring in that Jones is entering his fourth season, the Buccaneers may be able to maximize his abilities and revive his career much in the way they did Mayfield. It was only as recently as the calendar year of 2022 where Mayfield played for three different teams. In fact, he was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year, $4 million deal and had to beat out Kyle Trask — who has just nine career pass attempts — just to win the starting job.

Jones obviously isn’t at the top of the Buccaneers’ wish list, but if they lose Mayfield to free agency, he may end up emerging as a low-cost option.