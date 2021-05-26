San Jose VTA Light Rail Yard Shooting at Union Meeting

There are reports of a mass shooting at the San Jose VTA Light Rail yard during a union meeting in California.

Officials confirmed that multiple people were injured, and KTVU-TV reported the union meeting angle. “Shooter is down,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter. The shooter’s name and motive were not released.

.@SCCoSheriff deputies with long guns join @SanJosePD at the scene of an early morning house fire.

Will not confirm the home is related to the @VTA mass shooting. But a fire captain said there was a lot of ammo inside the home pic.twitter.com/nn4mMXlkoa — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) May 26, 2021

A television station, CBS 5, reported that at least seven people may have died, including the shooter.

Sources: 6 to 7 fatalities in a shooting at the VTA light rail Yard in San Jose. Shooter has reportedly committed suicide. — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) May 26, 2021

VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress told ABC 7 that “multiple people” were injured, and the San Jose Mercury News reported, via sources, that multiple people are dead. It’s not clear whether there were any deaths. The television station reported that the building houses light rail cars and is not open to the general public.

The shooting unfolded in the early morning hours of May 26, 2021.

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff’s Department Wrote That Authorities Were Responding to an ‘Active Shooter Investigation’

Live on MSNBC: Officials deliver remarks following shooting incident near light rail yard in San Jose, California. The Santa Clara County's Sherriff's office has announced the active shooter is no longer a threat.https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/XXqotMRTT9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 26, 2021

The Santa Clara County Sheriff confirmed that there was an “active shooter investigation.”

“Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman said in the first news conference that he would have more details shortly. He called it an “ongoing investigation,” and did reveal that “there are VTA employees who are victims.” It wasn’t clear yet whether the shooter was an employee, he said.

He did not have the overall number of victims yet, and he couldn’t confirm whether the mass shooting happened at a meeting or was indoors or outdoors.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that the shooting was “near a VTA light rail yard.”

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KTVU based the union meeting report on the account of a woman who said her son was a VTA employee and told her that “the shooting occurred during a union meeting.”

‘Several People’ Were ‘Being Treated,’ the Mayor Tweeted

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

Sam Liccardo, the mayor of San Jose, tweeted, “A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available.”

The victims’ names and conditions were not clear.

