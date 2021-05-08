South Dakota State vs Delaware Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

A spot in the FCS championship is on the line as South Dakota State and Delaware face off on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

South Dakota State vs Delaware Preview

South Dakota State is one win away from playing for a national championship but have been on this stage before. The Jackrabbits have fallen in the semifinals two of the previous three seasons, but are hoping this season will be different.

“The only thing we’ve changed is that we’re at home,” said coach John Stiegelmeier. “We accomplished that through a very good season as a football program. (Otherwise) no, we don’t change anything. 1-0 today, 1-0 tomorrow, but there’s no tweaking. We haven’t talked about the two semifinal losses. We play in the present.”

South Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals, outscoring the Salukis 21-6 in the second half to come away with the 31-26 victory. Quarterback Mark Gronowski led the way with 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both the Jadon Janke. Gronowski also added 142 yards with his legs.

“Football knowledge, I think he’s way ahead of his game with that and so with that comes confidence, with the confidence came some victories which built on it,” Stiegelmeier said. “Probably the most important thing and part of his recipe is the number of players, the entire football team that was behind him before he took a snap.”

Delaware is undefeated and has the respect of South Dakota State, despite entering the matchup as an 8-point underdog.

“It’s probably the biggest offensive line we’ve played all year,” said Jacks defensive end Quinton Hicks. “(Last week) wasn’t fun, especially the first half. I think we’re better prepared this week. (SIU) only ran about 10 plays that we had practiced against – they brought in a lot of new stuff. I’m sure Delaware will have some different stuff, too, but for the most part I think they’ll stick with what they normally do, because it’s kept them undefeated.”

Delaware also won a tight contest to advance, besting Jacksonville State 20-14. The Blue Hens rode a hot start and 239 yards from quarterback Nolan Henderson to the victory.

The Blue Hens are back in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2010, a year where they went on to appear in the title game. Delaware won it all in 2003.

“In this tournament, every week that you win, you just become more and more relevant and there are a number of programs that have been very relevant here as of late,” Delaware head coach Danny Rocco said. “Those names are the names of the teams that we all recognize and they are the perennials that are in this tournament and winning games in this tournament. It’s been a while since Delaware has been really able to be in that group.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.