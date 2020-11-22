Sidney Powell Slammed on Twitter Over ‘Biblical’ Comment on Newsmax

Sidney Powell, an attorney who joined President Donald Trump’s legal team seeking to contest election results, has drawn criticism on Twitter for comments she made on Newsmax on Saturday night. In an interview with hosts Rob Schmitt and Mark Halperin, Powell made claims of widespread fraud connected to the Dominion Voting Systems. To note, there has been no evidence presented thus far that the Dominion Voting System was compromised or had an impact on voting results.

During her Newsmax appearance, Powell stated, “We’ve got tons of evidence; it’s so much, it’s hard to pull it all together. Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical. It’s a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in. You name the manner of fraud and it occurred in Georgia.”

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell: “Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up … [the filing in the state] will be Biblical”.pic.twitter.com/pU8PVOobzr — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 22, 2020

Powell Was Slammed on Twitter for a Series of Claims She Made on the Show

Powell made a series of claims in her 20-minute interview, including accusing some public officials of participating in a pay-for-play scheme to use Dominion Voting Systems. Powell stated, “Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” in reference to her pending lawsuits.

The North Carolina native was criticized on Twitter for her comments. A clip of the segment in which she states she’s going to “blow up” Georgia and the lawsuits in the state will be “biblical” has been viewed over 2.2 million times. One person said, “Sydney Powell is currently alleging on Newsmax that Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, was paid by Dominion as part of the conspiracy to defeat Donald Trump. Anyone get the idea that this is too crazy? Real life is better w/o this. Call a friend. Take a walk.”

Another said, “I wish someone would tell Trump’s lawyers that sometimes we want things and the law is not in our favor but it doesn’t mean one should lie and make everyone question how they ever got admitted to practice.” Another replied, “Watching Sydney Powell interview on Newsmax and she’s just clearly stating things she knows she can’t even allege in a court filing, but the thing is that she will and it will get dismissed, but still help erode our democracy and nothing will happen to her.”

In Tucker Carlson’s Segment About Powell on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, He Said She’d Refused to Send Him Evidence Supporting Her Claims

Tucker Carlson discussed Powell’s claims on his Fox News show and said the attorney refused to send him evidence to support her allegations despite repeated requests. He said, “When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either, nor did she provide any today at the press conference.”

Following that segment, Carlson was criticized by some of Trump’s supporters online who argued that Powell will be sharing her lawsuits with the courts first rather than the media, according to USA Today. Carlson later clarified that he didn’t mean to suggest her claims were false just because she hasn’t yet provided evidence.

A national coalition including the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors issued a statement describing the election as “the most secure in American history.” The statement reads, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

