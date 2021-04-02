How to Watch Stanford vs South Carolina Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-4, 14-2 SEC) will take on the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal (29-2, 19-2 Pac-12) in a Women’s Final Four showdown on Friday night.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Stanford vs South Carolina online for free.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stanford vs South Carolina live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Stanford vs South Carolina live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Stanford vs South Carolina live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Stanford vs South Carolina live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Stanford vs South Carolina Preview

Stanford is coming off a 78-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite 8. Stanford had a slow start, trailing Louisville 38-26 at the half. Stingy defense and an explosive 30-point fourth quarter brought the Cardinal back.

“Honestly, I didn’t recognize the people in the jerseys in the first half. We were taking a lot of bad shots. Weren’t taking care of the ball. I told them, don’t worry about winning, compete, be aggressive. We weren’t aggressive enough,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the victory.

The Cardinal coach apparently let her team know how she felt at halftime. “I’d say she ripped into us a little bit,” forward Ashten Prechtel said of VanDerveer’s halftime message, via the Stanford Daily. “Basically, the message coming out of halftime was that we needed to compete in the second half if we wanted to be in this game. I think we took that to heart.”

Guard Lexie Hull led the way for Stanford with 21 points and nine rebounds, and guard Haley Jones added a double-double, contributing 10 points and 10 boards in the win.

The Gamecocks got to the Final Four in impressive fashion, beating Texas in the Elite Eight, 62-34. Guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 16 points, and she was one of five South Carolina players scoring in double figures. Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each added 12 points, while Laeticia Amihere and Aliyah Boston chipped in 10 points apiece in a well-rounded team effort.

The Gamecocks played lights out defense all game, particularly in the final quarters, holding the Longhorns scoreless in the fourth.

“We were just locked in,” Staley said, per the Washington Post. “We were a team that was driven to be where we are right now. They wanted to go to the Final Four. They want to win a national championship, and they’re going to give it up on both sides of the ball.”

“It’s very surreal for me,” Cooke told the Washington Post. “I was out there and just staring. I’m really here, really going to the Final Four. But I feel like our work isn’t done yet. I don’t want to get my hopes up too high because we still have two games to go, but I’m ready for it.”

Cooke is leading South Carolina in scoring through the tournament so far, averaging 15.6 points a game. The Gamecocks will now face their toughest test of the tourney against VanDerveer and company.