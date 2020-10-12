Tracey Rieker: Missing Florida Mom Found Dead Claimed Visions From God

A missing Florida mom was found submerged in a large pond in a subdivision inside of the family’s green Nissan XTerra 11 days after she was reported missing. While her death is still under investigation, according to her husband’s interview with Fox News, Tracey Rieker, 44, had in the last few months become deeply religious with her newfound beliefs consuming her to the point where she hadn’t been eating or sleeping.

Christian Rieker told Fox 13 News that he last saw his wife around 3 a.m. on the morning of September 30, but when he woke up Tracey and her car were gone. Her purse and phone were still at the house.

Christian said that’s when he called police.



During the Fox News interview, Christian said, “I really think she was just going to talk about God. I don’t know if she meant it to be an extended leave.”

According to Christian, Tracey had been behaving uncharacteristically more and more after getting into Christianity over the last six months. He says she’d been going out to the beaches to talk about God with strangers but he says that was unusual because she’d been very cautious about COVID-19 so normally lately, “she wouldn’t go anywhere.”

But Christian said she overcame her fear of coronavirus because her perceived calling from God was stronger.

“The importance of her message just kind of freed her of that fear I think and, like I said, she hasn’t been sleeping or eating.”

Tracey Posted on Facebook That She’d Been Having Visions of the World’s Demise But She Was Acting as a Vessel to Bring God’s Salvation

On April 7 Tracey wrote a long Facebook post announcing that she’d been having visions. She wrote in part, “I know now the power that visions like mine hold…for they are ever referenced in the Bible. These given visions aren’t meant for just me to know their meaning. There is great responsibility in sharing them so that they may also guide others to seek the word of God for themselves.”

Most of her other recent posts are photos of herself or of nature.

According to Christian, over “the last six months. Religion has been a big, important source,” but he said Tracey wasn’t affiliated with a church because of COVID-19 concerns. However, he said, “she just wants to talk about God and you know her, her discoveries and, you know, trying to share the message that she has to share with anyone that is wanting to listen.”



Tracey’s Facebook page says she and Christain met in 2013, and Christian’s Facebook page says that the couple married on May 5, 2015. Christian said the couple had been raising four children.

Tracey Had Been Fasting for Religious Purposes & Her Death Is Being Investigated as a Traffic Crash Incident

Tracey’s body was found on October 10 with the help of Police Canine Units whose signals led investigators to clues that a vehicle had gone into a pond in a subdivision, according to Venice Police.

Her autopsy was scheduled for October 12, but police said the toxicology report would take six to eight weeks.

According to Christian and to those who commented on Facebook, Tracey was a very devoted mother and would not purposely abandon her children.

Fox News 13 reported that a family spokesperson, Jennifer Irvine, sent out a media release that said Tracey had been “fasting for religious purposes,” but due to the strange nature of Tracey’s disappearance and death, Venice Police said they hope the autopsy will shed some light on what happened to her.

