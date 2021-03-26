How to Watch UMass vs Lake Superior State Hockey Online

The UMass Minutemen and the Lake Superior State Lakers will meet in the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey tournament on Friday in Bridgeport, CT, as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds of the East Region.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UMass vs Lake Superior State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

UMass vs Lake Superior State Preview

The Minutemen claimed their first Hockey East Tournament title on Saturday, besting the UMass Lowell River Hawks 1-0 on the strength of senior center Jake Gaudet’s tally five minutes into the title game.

UMass netminder Filip Lindberg needed just 16 stops for his third shutout of the season. The junior leads the nation with a .940 save percentage, and his 1.46 goals-against average ranks second, though a midseason injury limited him to 12 contests.

He manned the pipes for the Minutemen’s run to the program’s first and only Frozen Four appearance in 2019, when they fell to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the championship.

“Filip is a very good goalie and he has a history of getting hot in the playoffs like he did his freshman year,” UMass junior left wing Bobby Trivigno said, according to the Boston Herald.

“We have a lot of confidence in him and he knows and we know he can perform on the biggest of stages. I’m really excited to see him play on Friday.”

Lindberg will be charged with shutting down a Lake Superior State offense led by junior forward Ashton Calder, whose 15 goals are tied for fifth in the nation.

Calder notched a hat trick on Saturday as the Lakers pounded the Northern Michigan Wildcats 6-3 in the WCHA Tournament championship.

“We know Lake State is a really big strong defensive team and play a similar heavy style game that we do,” Gaudet said, per the Boston Herald. “The corner battles and time in the offensive zone is going to be very important for our game and we have to establish pressure in the offensive zone.”

This season marks the Lakers’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. They won it all in 1988, 1992 and 1994, and took a pair of NAIA Tournament titles in the ’70s.

“My office overlooks the rink, and every day I look out at many banners,” Lake Superior State head coach Damon Whitten said, according to USCHO. “That’s the expectation. It’s been a long time, but we still have fans and alumni who know those championship days very well, and we want to get back to that level. We share that goal.”

He added: “I think it’s a really good challenge. When you’re recruiting with that history, and that tradition, that’s big. You can come to Lake State (and) win a national championship, win a league championship.

“We’ve got an unbelievable history of putting guys in the NHL, certainly a lot of distinguished alumni in other fields as well. But when you look at the hockey side of it, that’s all a really positive thing to use. I think it’d be challenging with some of the perception of fans or people who have been around in those championship years.”