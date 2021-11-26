UNC vs NC State Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack (8-3) and North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) meet in a big rivalry game on Friday, Nov. 26.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs NC State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UNC vs NC State Football 2021 Preview

North Carolina State has a enjoyed a successful season since upsetting Clemson in September

The Wolfpack looked poised for a potential ACC Atlantic division title until Wake Forest hindered their chances on Nov. 13 in a 45-42 defeat. N.C. State bounced back to beat Syracuse 41-17 on Nov. 20 and will look to finish the regular season strong against rival North Carolina with slim ACC title hopes on the line.

“They’re playing hard, they’re playing confident,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said about the Wolfpack according to the Associate Press’ Hank Kurz. “They lost two starting linebackers and a free safety and you can’t even tell it. … Offensively, they’re averaging 33 points a game.”

UNC handed Wake Forest its first loss on Nov. 6 in a 58-55 win, but the Tar Heels haven’t won an ACC game since. The Tar Heels fell shy of Pittsburgh on Nov. 11 in a 30-23 overtime loss and bounced back to down Wofford 34-14 on Nov. 20 in non-conference action.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren hopes for a strong home crowd to help his squad against a UNC team that hasn’t won on the road this. Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Pitt all successfully defended their respective home turfs against the Tar Heels.

“I just want to really ask our fan base to be special this week. It’s a Friday night of Thanksgiving, I realize what I’m asking. But these young men deserve every seat to be filled,” Doeren said per Kurz. “And we need you to be our 12th Man to be as loud and as intense as you can be on your feet, to honor these seniors and to also make it very difficult on our opponent.”

UNC quarterback Sam Howell will look to silence the Wolfpack crowd. He has 2,704 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season. Josh Downs has been his go-to target with 90 catches for 1,198 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ty Chandlers leads the Tar Heels rushing attack with 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns. Howell also adds to the running attack as he has 727 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Wolfpack defense allows 321.5 yards of total offense per game led by a talented linebacker in Drake Thomas. He has six sacks and three interceptions this season.

Offensively, Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary leads a potent attack with 3,186 yards passing, 31 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person split the carries in the backfield with 1,257 yards and eight touchdowns combined.

UNC’s defense gives up 412.4 yards per game. Tomon Fox leads the team in sacks with 5.5, and Cam’Ron Kelly leads in interceptions with four.