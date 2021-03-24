How to Watch USA vs Mexico Olympic Qualifying Online Free

The United States men’s national under-23 soccer team will take on that of Mexico on Wednesday in each side’s last test of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying group stage.

In the United States, the match (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every package, while TUDN is in the “Ultimate” and “Premier” bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

USA vs Mexico Preview

Both sides are 2-0 in group play and have secured passage to the semifinals. But Mexico has the edge for Group A’s top spot with an advantage on goal differential.

On Sunday, the Americans bested the Dominican Republic 4-0 to clinch their spot in the semis. They didn’t break through until the 60th minute, when Jackson Yueill redirected a low feed from fellow midfielder Sebastian Saucedo into the bottom right corner.

“I felt our guys were just a little bit too cautious about the affair. I think our guys were more concerned about the transition than they were about creating attacking moments,” head coach Jason Kreis said, according to mlssoccer.com. “Those two things add up to not a great performance in the first half. But what we saw in the second half was much improved and we’re pleased to walk out with another three points.”

Midfielder Hassani Dotson came on for Djordje Mihailovic after Yueill’s strike to add two tallies of his own. He also set up the capper.

“For me, Hassani is a player that’s coming into his own,” Kreis said, per mlssoccer.com. “He showed us in January how hungry he was and how he was capable of so many different things as a central midfield player. He showed up to this camp probably fitter than everybody else.

“He’s worked extremely hard, he’s had assists and goals in almost every single training session. So it’s really nice to see a player who is coming, I think, in a really good moment and is hungry to help lead this team and push this team forward. Couldn’t be more pleased for the kid.”

Three days before that victory, the Americans bested Costa Rica 1-0 on the strength of a 35th-minute goal from forward Jesús Ferreira. Later that day, Mexico blasted the Dominican Republic 4-1. They then topped Costa Rica 3-0.

After his side bested the Dominican Republic, Kreis said he was unsure if he’d rotate his lineup for the clash with the Americans’ chief rivals.

“The idea of rotation in this tournament is very interesting,” Kreis said, according to Sporting News, “and the idea, in this tournament, about rotation for us right now is that I don’t even know if that’s something that makes sense because every field player that’s here on our roster has now contributed.

“We had six changes to the starting lineup today, so what is and what is not our best group is still to be determined. These are the decisions that the coaching staff will make because we will want to beat Mexico. We want to win this group.”