How to Watch USC Football Spring Game Online 2021

The USC Trojans look to keep the momentum rolling from a strong 2020 campaign as they head into a Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 USC spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is the only streaming service that includes Pac-12 Network and a free trial

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 USC spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 USC spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option also doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 USC spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USC Football Spring Game 2021 Preview

Football is back in Southern California as the Trojans take the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a full-pad, live tackling spring game that they hope will set the tone for a successful season.

USC is coming off a wildly successful — albeit condensed — campaign in 2020. The Trojans went 5-0 during their all Pac-12 schedule before losing to Oregon 31-24 in the conference championship game.

“We were very proud of our team last season, winning 5 games in a row, getting to the Pac-12 Championship Game and being a win away from the College Football Playoff while navigating through the pandemic,” USC coach Clay Helton told the team’s official site. “But we were sick with the way it ended in that Pac-12 Championship Game. What that did, however, was create a very hungry team and coaching staff for 2021.

“We saw what kind of team we were able to build last season and then in the off-season we saw the results of our recruiting and the staff additions we made. That should lead to a very dynamic 2021 season. It is an exciting time for Trojan football.”

A big name to watch in the spring game will be junior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who is a returning captain and is coming off a solid year. Slovis passed for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions a year ago.

“Our offense is hard to defend and features one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks, an outstanding receiver corps, some veteran running backs who are now healthy and most of the line coming back,” Helton said.Our defense improved tremendously last year and should continue that way in 2021, with one of the country’s best secondaries, some fierce edge rushers and some solid play up front and at linebacker. Our special teams were terrific last year and we expect more of that this season; the punter crushes the ball and our kicker performed very well as a true freshman.”

A position to watch during the game will be running back. The Trojans want to improve on their 97.3 rushing yards per game and only 3.2 rushing yards per attempt last season.

“I thought the UCLA game was a great example of what we are trying to be, you look up and Vavae [Malepeai] has got 19 carries and he’s got four or five catches and you look up and he has got 23 or 24 touches,” Helton said. “That’s what we would like to be, last year we ran into the injury bug at the position. And really, we felt that coming off that, we wanted to provide either greater depth and provide even more talent to the room.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.