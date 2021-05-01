How to Watch Washington Spring Game Online 2021

It’s purple vs. gold as the Washington Huskies suit up for their annual spring game at Husky Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Washington spring game online for free:

Washington Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Washington Huskies are hoping to roll over the momentum from a successful fall into the spring. Washington finished the condensed Pac-12 season 3-1 and was set to play in the conference championship before COVID-19 issues ended their season abruptly.

Like most teams, the focus of the spring will be on the quarterback position for the Huskies, who have a three-man race for the starting spot. That includes transfer Patrick O’Brien, five-star freshman Sam Huard and returner Dylan Morris. Head coach Jimmy Lake is confident in the group.

“I’ll say this: right now, our quarterback room is more talented than we were last year … by far,” he said Wednesday, following UW’s ninth practice of the spring. “You put those first three guys, and even (true freshman walk-on) Camden Sirmon — who’s out there making plays — and our quarterback room right now is way more talented than we were at this point last year.”

The Lakers are also trying to decide between some “dudes” at outside linebacker.

“Every dude that we have in there has the ability to play college football,” senior Ryan Bowman said during spring practice. “We don’t have dudes in there where you’re like, ‘OK, why is this guy here?’ Every dude in there can ball. It’s just a (matter) of dudes coming along mentally.

“We’ve got a lot of dudes. Cooper McDonald is an extremely hard worker and a really talented kid. Bralen is really talented. Jeremiah is really talented. Jordan (Lolohea), Sav’ell, all those dudes can play.”

Here are the rosters for the game:

GOLD TEAM

Offense

QB: Patrick O’Brien, Sam Huard

RB: Sean McGrew, Richard Newton, Caleb Berry

WR: Terrell Bynum, Sawyer Racanelli, Taj Davis

TE: Mark Redman, Devin Culp

LT: Jaxson Kirkland

LG: Ulumoo Ale

OC: Corey Luciano

RG: Troy Fautanu

RT: Roger Rosengarten

Defense

DT: Tuli Letuligasenoa, Sam Taimani, Faatui Tuitele

OLB: Ryan Bowman, Bralen Trice

ILB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Josh Calvert/Daniel Heimuli

CB: Kyler Gordon, Kamren Fabiculanen, Kasen Kinche

S: Dominique Hampton, Alex Cook, Julius Irvin

PURPLE TEAM

Offense

QB: Dylan Morris

RB: Cameron Davis, Kamari Pleasant, Jay’veon Sunday

WR: Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk

TE: Cade Otton, Quentin Moore

LT: Matteo Mele

LG: Julius Buelow/Myles Murao

OC: Luke Wattenberg

RG: Henry Bainivalu

RT: Nate Kalepo

Defense

DT: Jacob Bandes, Noa Ngalu

OLB: Sav’ell Smalls, Jeremiah Martin, Cooper McDonald

ILB: Jackson Sirmon, MJ Tafisi

CB: Trent McDuffie, Brendan Radley-Hiles, Elijah Jackson/James Smith

S: Asa Turner, Cameron Williams

