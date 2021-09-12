How to Watch Arizona Cardinals Games Without Cable

After an 8-8 campaign a year ago, the Arizona Cardinals will look to end a six-year playoff drought in 2021.

In 2021, Cardinals games will be televised on Fox (13 games), CBS (2 games), ESPN (1 game) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Cardinals game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Cardinals Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Cardinals game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most Cardinals games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Cardinals games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC

You can watch a live stream of every Cardinals game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most Cardinals games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Cardinals Channels Included: Fox, CBS, ESPN (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC

You can watch most Cardinals games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cardinals games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You’re out of the Cardinals Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Cardinals games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Cardinals games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Cardinals games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cardinals 2021 Season Preview

Through nine games, the 2020 Cardinals seemed on their way to ending a five-year playoff drought.

Then, in a Thursday-night tilt with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing shoulder, and the team subsequently fell in the standings. According to Murray, however, he initially hurt the shoulder two weeks earlier, then exacerbated the ailment against Seattle.

“It happened against the Dolphins,” Murray said, according to ProFootballTalk. “I don’t know if you saw, I ran into a dude like third and long, one of the downs, whatever, that started it off. Then the Seahawks game I landed on it first drive. That’s kind of when it really started.”

Though he finished that game and started the rest of the season, his play suffered and so did the team’s record — they dropped five of their last seven to finish the year 8-8.

Murray finished the season, his second in the NFL, having completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions. He added 819 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

This time around, he’ll have the benefit of three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, whom the team acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick.

“We did not expect him to become available and when he was, we were thrilled,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, according to AZCardinals.com. “With his experience, with a young quarterback, to have a veteran center to have played the games he’s played, and at the level he played at, we thought it was a home run for us.”

Despite Murray’s injury, the Cardinals offense amassed more yards from scrimmage than all but five teams.

The Cardinals defense ranked near the middle of the pack, surrendering the 13th-fewest yards. The unit then lost key contributors in cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebackers Haason Reddick and De’Vondre Campbell over the offseason.

To compensate for the trio’s defections, the team signed a pair of veteran stars in defensive end J.J. Watt — a three-time defensive player of the year — and Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Watt was already familiar with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. From 2011 to 2013, Joseph served as a defensive backs coach for the Houston Texans, Watt’s old team, under Wade Phillips, who inspired much of Joseph’s defensive system.

“He’s played in this system before so we know he knows it,” Kingsbury said, per AZCardinals.com. “Just his intensity, his focus, his attention to detail will be great, for our defense and our entire team.”