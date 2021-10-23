How to Watch Idaho State vs Montana State Football 2021

The Montana State Bobcats host the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana. The home team will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the their Big Sky Conference rivals.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on SWX









Idaho State vs Montana State Preview

The 1-5 Bengals have struggled in the turnover margin this fall sitting at minus-eight compared to Montana State’s plus-12.

They’ve only had one game this season where they won the turnover battle, which was their lone victory over ranked UC Davis.

On offense, Idaho State is led by true freshman Hunter Hays, who took over as the starting quarterback in Week 4. He’s since thrown for 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

But all eyes will be placed on Idaho State tight end Tanner Conner. The 6-foot-3 tight end is probably the best matchup that the Bengals will have in this game. For him, this is a great game to see him perform at the best level possible knowing that he is being considered a Top 50 NFL prospect.

The eighth-ranked Bobcats come into this game unbeaten in Big Sky play. More important to stand out is that they come into their game a 23.5 point favoriteTheir win this past week against Weber State helped them crack the top ten. For Montana State, their game against Idaho State is crucial to their campaign as they want to get to the bye week in the best form possible.

Matthew McKay has thrown for 1,420 yards (202.9 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He’s also figured in the ground game with 174 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 50 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Yet the big problem for Montana State was their offensive productivity. They were just one of 14 on third downs and only were able to put up 222 yards of total offense, about half of their average total per game.

Defensively, MSU will have to contend with injuries in their secondary. Both starting cornerbacks went down to different ailments in the past month. James Campbell suffered a lower-body injury at Portland State on Sept. 25, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen, and has not played since. Eric Zambrano left last week’s game, battling what Vigen called “lower-leg issues.”