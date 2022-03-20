How to Watch OSU vs Minn Duluth Women’s Hockey National Championship Online

Minnesota Duluth takes on top-ranked Ohio State for the NCAA women’s hockey national title on Sunday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Minnesota Duluth vs Ohio State Preview

Top-ranked Ohio State looks to win its first national title when taking on Minnesota Duluth (27-11-1) on Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, seek the program’s first national title since 2008.

Minnesota Duluth returned to the title game for the first time since 2010 after beating No. 3 Northeastern 2-1 in double overtime for the semifinals on Friday, March 18. Naomi Rogge scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs. Taylor Anderson had the Bulldogs’ first goal.

“It’s unbelievable,” UMD head coach Maura Crowell said according to the Duluth News Tribune’s Matt Wellens. “This team, a lot of these players have been in this program for a long time. We’ve been at the lowest of lows at times, today is the highest of highs. It’s a one-year journey, but it’s much more than that. It’s so meaningful for me as a coach and for so many of these players to get to this point. It takes a really special group and we have one more to go. We’re going to focus on that, but this is a really special moment for us.”

Ohio State edged No. 5 Yale 2-1 on Friday. Jennifer Gardiner scored the eventual game-winner for the Buckeyes.

Smooth skating… sweet move… TOP CHEESE! 🧀 Jenn Gardiner puts @OhioStateWHKY up 2-1 in the 2nd! 🎥 ESPN+ x #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/S8c5ZaGfLU — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2022

“We knew it was going to be a grind,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said according to The Columbus Dispatch. “I just really compliment how resilient they are and how they play with a lot of heart, and they don’t quit and they believe in each other.”

Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State split games in two weekend series during the regular season. The Bulldogs beat Buckeyes 5-2 on Dec. 3, 2021, as Anna Klein scored two goals for UMD. Ohio State turned the tide in the second game on Dec. 4 with a 6-2 win, led by Lexi Templeman’s two goals. UMD won the third meeting 1-0 on Jan. 21 when Kylie Hanley scored the game-winner in the third period. The Buckeyes took the final game 3-1 on Jan. 22 as Jenna Buglioni, Sophie Jaques, and Clair DeGeorge scored goals.

“I think it’s now mental,” Muzzerall said about a fifth meeting with the Bulldogs according to The Columbus Dispatch. “I mean, both teams are physically fit. Both teams are ready. They’ve been preparing all year. I think it’s now that mental piece of staying composed and having that trust in each other. I think that that’s really important as you go into the game like this.”