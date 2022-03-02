Republicans’ State of the Union Response Live Stream: Watch Online

Tonight, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be giving the Republicans’ official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union 2022. You can watch the response on live stream (and later on a rewatchable full video) via the video options below. Biden’s speech will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last no longer than 90 minutes, but will likely end closer to 10 p.m. Eastern. The Republicans’ response will begin shortly after Biden’s speech ends. That means you should keep a close eye on this video sometime around 10 p.m. Eastern just so you don’t miss anything. The video will be fully replayable after the response ends.

The Republicans’ SOTU Response Will Begin Shortly After the SOTU Ends





WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the Republican response to the State of the Union Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: pbs.org/newshour Twitter: twitter.com/newshour Instagram: instagram.com/newshour Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2022-02-28T19:08:18Z

The video above will show only Gov. Kim Reynolds’ response to Biden’s State of the Union.

If you want to see both, the video below from CBS will show both Biden’s State of the Union, and then it will continue playing and show Reynolds’ response.





Watch Live: Biden delivers first State of the Union address | CBS News Watch President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, March 1. CBS News’ coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a special episode of “Red & Blue." #news #livenews #SOTU CBS News Streaming Network is the premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS… 2022-02-17T21:16:56Z

SOTU Responses Are Typically Shorter than the SOTU Itself

The Republicans’ response is traditionally much shorter than the State of the Union itself. The SOTU could last up to 90 minutes (although it will likely be closer to 60 minutes), while the Republicans’ response is typically closer to 10 to 15 minutes in length.

Reynolds will speak from Des Moines, Iowa. Her speech will be the only official SOTU response. However, the Working Families Party will also deliver its own response after the SOTU too.

It’s a tradition for the opposite party to deliver a response after the State of the Union. Last year, Sen. Tim Scott delivered the Republicans’ response to Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress. You can watch his response in the video below.





Senator Tim Scott delivers the Republican response to the State of the Union Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) delivers his rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: cnb.cx/2NGeIvi » Subscribe to CNBC TV: cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC: cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market… 2021-04-29T03:07:36Z

Two years ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democrats’ SOTU response to Trump’s State of the Union. You can watch her video below.





Gretchen Whitmer gives Democratic response to SOTU The Michigan governor spoke of the Democrats’ mission to make healthcare better and increase wages: “If the economy doesn’t work for working people, it just doesn’t work.” 2020-02-05T04:36:29Z

Before that, Stacey Abrams delivered the response. While you’re waiting on Reynolds’ speech, you can rewatch Abrams’ response below.





Watch Stacey Abrams' Full Democratic Response | NBC News Stacey Abrams criticized President Trump and spoke on immigration and voter fraud in her speech. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly… 2019-02-06T05:23:43Z

CBS Iowa reported that local Republican leaders are excited about Reynolds’ giving the speech.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said: “Governor Reynolds prioritized fairness and freedom and we see it working everyday, unlike states that are run by Democratic governors. New York and California, for example, how they couldn’t fight the virus and keep their economies going at the same time. So Iowa is a roadmap for the rest of the nation.”

Kim Reynolds is married to Kevin Reynolds, the First Gentleman of Iowa. They’ve been married since April 3, 1982, according to his official biography on the Governor of Iowa website. He and Kim first met in high school. They have three daughters: Jennifer, Nicole, and Jessica. All three daughters are married, and the Reynolds have 11 grandchildren.

In 2021, the Reynolds moved to Madison County after purchasing property about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines, Des Moines Register reported. They bought the home and 20 acres of farmland from Kim Reynolds’ parents for $492,500.

In 2018, Reynolds shared on social media that her daughters and her grandchildren were all educated in the public school system. She wrote, “We value education here in Iowa and that is a tribute to all our educators, young people, and parents.”

