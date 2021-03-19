How to Watch West Virginia vs Morehead State Online for Free

Third-seeded West Virginia (18-9) will look to get by 14th-seeded Morehead State (23-7) in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Indianapolis, Ind.

The game starts at 9:50 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of West Virginia vs Morehead State online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch West Virginia vs Morehead State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch West Virginia vs Morehead State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT and TruTV (CBS not included on Sling) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with these channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch West Virginia vs Morehead State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

West Virginia vs Morehead State Preview

The third-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers lock-up with the 14th-seeded Morehead State Eagles in a Midwest Regional first-round matchup on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

West Virginia has been one of the most consistent teams throughout the COVID-affected season, never losing more than two games in a row. The Mountaineers went 11-6 in the Big 12, finishing fourth in one of the country’s toughest conferences.

This Mountaineer team is built differently than the typical Bob Huggins’ groups over the years, in that they aren’t built around the press. Four players are averaging in double-figures for WVU, including their floor general, sophomore point guard Miles McBride, who is averaging 15.4 points per game and connecting on 39.2% from three-point range. West Virginia knocks them down from long-range with the best of them, ranking second in the Big-12 in three-point field goal percentage (35.7%).

If the Mountaineers get into a close game down the stretch this March, they’ll be in good hands with guards McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who are all shooting at least 80% from the free-throw line.

West Virginia gets after it on the offensive glass, ranking 13th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but they struggle on the defensive end with grabbing boards, ranking 286th in defensive rebounding rate.

The Mountaineers boast the Big 12’s top rebounder, junior forward Derek Culver, who ranks 22nd in the country in rebounds per game with 9.8. Culver fills up the basket as well, averaging 14.6 points per game.

West Virginia’s strength of schedule was 21st in the country. They had wins over Kansas, Texas Tech (twice), Texas and Oklahoma State, and lost to two of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds – Gonzaga and Baylor – by five points each.

Morehead State knocked off the 26-win Belmont team in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament final, beating the regular-season champions by 15 points. The Eagles, who start four upperclassmen, have won seven games in a row, including two wins over Belmont in ten days.

The Eagles’ strengths are on the defensive end and their ability to rebound, which they led the OVC in both categories. They get after it on defense, ranking in the top 50 nationally in opponent effective field-goal percentage and opponent three-point percentage.

Their struggles lie on the offensive side of the ball, ranking outside the top 200 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency and 332nd in turnover rate.

The Ohio Valley Tournament champs are led by 6-10 freshman forward Johni Broome, who is averaging 19.5 points per game and 12 rebounds per game in the last four contests.

The winner of West Virginia-Morehead State will play the winner of #6 San Diego State vs. #11 Syracuse in the second round on Sunday.

West Virginia vs Morehead State: Tale of the Tape