WSU vs Central Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After some shuffling, Washington State is scheduled to take on Central Michigan in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas.

Sun Bowl 2021 Preview

Both Washington State and Central Michigan lost their initial bowl opponents due to COVID-19 issues, but combined to make the Sun Bowl a reality. Central Michigan was originally slated to take on Boise State, while Washington State was set to meet up with Miami.

“We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “A special thank you to CMU’s director of athletics Amy Folan and head coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game.”

Central Michigan won its final four games of the year to earn a bowl berth, all of those victories coming by double digits.

“For any football program, you’ve got to be able to improvise, adjust, overcome,” Chippewas coach Jim McElwaine said. “We’re on the same page, the kids know the routine. We altered it a little bit but try to keep it as normal as possible and go play the game.”

It’s been an interesting year for Washington State, a program that lost its head coach Nick Rolovich after a 3-2 start when he refused a state mandate for all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Cougars finished the year 7-5, which included a walloping of rival Washington 40-13.

“Anyone that has followed our story throughout the 2021 season knows that this group of any in the country was equipped for this week,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “When we got the bad news from Miami early in the week our guys didn’t flinch. They knew we were going to find something where we could put an end to this storied season we’ve had.”

Wazzu is favored by a touchdown for the matchup, with the total set at 57.5 points. Washington State is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 games. Central Michigan is 0-8 straight up in their last eight games played in December.