NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: AFC-NFC Standings & Wild Card Teams Week 14

The NFL playoff picture is starting to heat up heading into Week 14. Once all the games are completed, there will be just four weeks remaining in the regular season. Let’s take a look at the AFC and NFC playoff standings.

The Bucs’ win over the Falcons in Week 14 puts them back at the No. 4 seed with the NFC South lead. Atlanta would be on the outside looking in if the postseason started today.

Here's a look at the current NFL playoff standings in both the NFC and AFC heading into Week 14.

AFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Standings, Seeds & Teams

Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. The top seven seeds make the playoffs in each conference.

TEAM W L 1. Miami Dolphins 9 3 2. Baltimore Ravens 9 3 3. Kansas Chiefs 8 4 4. Jacksonville Jaguars 8 4 5. Cleveland Browns 7 5 6. Indianapolis Colts 7 5 7. Houston Texans 7 5 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 6 9. Denver Broncos 6 6 10. Cincinnati Bengals 6 6 11. Buffalo Bills 6 6 12. Los Angeles Chargers 5 7 13. Las Vegas Raiders 4 8 14. New York Jets 4 8 15. Tennessee Titans 4 8 16. New England Patriots 3 10

NFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Standings, Seeds & Teams in Current Picture

The Buccaneers' win over the Falcons in Week 14 puts Tampa Bay back atop the NFC South.

TEAM W L 1. Philadelphia Eagles 10 2 2. San Francisco 49ers 9 3 3. Detroit Lions 9 3 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 7 5. Dallas Cowboys 9 3 6. Minnesota Vikings 6 6 7. Green Bay Packers 6 6 8. Seattle Seahawks 6 6 9. LA Rams 6 6 10. Atlanta Falcons 6 7 11. New Orleans Saints 6 7 12. New York Giants 4 8 13. Chicago Bears 4 8 14. Washington Commanders 4 9 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 10

AFC Wild Card Standings: Seeds & Teams Heading Into Week 14

TEAM W L 5. Cleveland Browns 7 5 6. Indianapolis Colts 7 5 7. Houston Texans 7 5 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 6 9. Denver Broncos 6 6 10. Cincinnati Bengals 6 6 11. Buffalo Bills 6 6 12. Los Angeles Chargers 5 7 13. Las Vegas Raiders 4 8 14. New York Jets 4 8 15. Tennessee Titans 4 8 16. New England Patriots 3 10

NFC Wild Card Standings: Seeds & Teams Heading Into Week 14

TEAM W L 5. Dallas Cowboys 9 3 6. Minnesota Vikings 6 6 7. Green Bay Packers 6 6 8. Seattle Seahawks 6 6 9. LA Rams 6 6 10. Atlanta Falcons 6 7 11. New Orleans Saints 6 7 12. New York Giants 4 8 13. Chicago Bears 4 8 14. Washington Commanders 4 9 15. Arizona Cardinals 3 10

AFC Playoff Matchups Heading Into Week 14

As a reminder, the four division winners will all host at least their first postseason matchup. This is true even if their opponent has a better record. The No. 1 seed earns a bye week and advances to the Divisional Round.

No. 1 Miami Dolphins (Bye)

No. 7 Houston Texans vs. No. 2 Baltimore Ravens

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC Playoff Matchups Heading Into Week 14

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (Bye)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers