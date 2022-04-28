NFL Draft: Former GM Randy Mueller Reveals Final 2022 Position Rankings

Randy Mueller, the 2000 NFL Executive of the Year, brings over 30 years of experience in the football business, including stints as the general manager of Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. With Heavy, Mueller breaks down the NFL from a front office perspective. You can follow Randy on Twitter @RandyMueller_

Most over-rated prospect: Liberty QB Malik Willis — Has skills but lacking in pocket feel and anticipation from a just over a 6-foot frame.

Most under-rated prospect: Washington CB Trent McDuffie — Didn’t run fast in his 40-time so people are sleeping on him.



Riskiest pick: Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner — Breaks the mold as a 6-foot-3 corner?

Favorite player evaluation: Tie: Utah LB Devin Lloyd and Boston College G/C Zion Johnson — Complete skill sets for their positions and guys I’d love to have on my team.

Team most likely to make noise: New Orleans Saints — Two first-round picks and an aggressive front office.



Team with most to gain: New York Jets — Year four for the front office, they still lack top-level talent and should get plenty in the first two rounds this year.



Team with most to lose: Carolina Panthers — Will they have consensus on a QB or take the best player available at No. 6?



Top-10 Overall Prospects in the 2022 Class

1. DE Trevon Walker, Georgia

Most complete skill set of all front-7 players

Weighs 265 pounds but has feet and agility of smaller and power and strength of bigger

2. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Fits any scheme as an outside linebacker

Best pure pass rusher in the 2022 draft

3. DE Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

Relentless and consistent motor and drive to go with quickness and technique

Will build and change the culture in any locker room

4. OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

The best athlete of the OTs: Top-notch bend and recovery balance

Technique can be raw at times but has untapped potential because of it

5. OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Size, power and strength to engulf defenders

Has played both OT spots and could probably play OG as well

6. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Versatile player with positional flexibility and very good football instincts

Explosive athlete with unrefined pass rush potential

7. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Very smooth and polished player who plays at a pro level already

High football IQ who is always open

8. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

More explosive but not as refined with ball skills and routes as Olave

Lots of upside and can really run

9. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Productive, consistent and has run a pro offense at Pitt

Checks all the boxes for size, arm strength, accuracy and anticipation

10. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Has a complete tool box of technique and athletic ability

His reactions and timing to play the ball are consistent/best in the 2022 group

Top 5 Quarterback Prospects

1. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (6032)

Checks the boxes for height, weight and speed

Most accurate in and out of the pocket

Very good anticipation and instincts

2. Bailey Zappe, Western Carolina (6004)

Processes information and manipulates coverage from the pocket

Accurate with a quick release

Has arm strength to make all the throws

Lacks ideal height

3. Malik Willis, Liberty (6004)

Has the strongest arm of the group, from inside and out of the pocket

Dynamic athlete for the position

Inconsistent accuracy

Will hold the ball and lacks NFL anticipation

4. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (6033)

Checks size and experience (50 starts) boxes

Can make “wow” throws but very inconsistent accuracy

Has patience and can anticipate

Will need refinement in fundamentals but has starter upside

5. Matt Corral, Mississippi (6015)

Has poise, anticipation and excels under pressure

RPO-dink and dunk offense in college

Can avoid rush but inconsistent accuracy on the run

Deep throws are non-existent

Top 5 Running Back Prospects

1. Zamir White, Georgia

Difference-making burst and home run speed

Legit three-down player who can catch and block in passing game

Risk is two ACL injuries already

2. James Cook, Georgia

Slashing, one-cut style with very good vision

Hits hole with explosive burst (6.4 YPC)

Upright running style might limit his power between the tackles

3. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Ran fast on the clock (4.39) but doesn’t always equate on tape

Has natural body control and vision for the position

Has soft hands and can adjust to catch outside his frame

4. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Very sudden and makes defenders miss

Not a big guy: Prefers to bounce outside the tackles when possible

Going to need the right scheme at the next level

5. Brian Robinson, Alabama

Has size, is tough and shows a willingness to pass block

Longer frame, more one-cut style

Very good on third downs as route runner and receiver

Top 5 Wide Receiver Prospects

1. Chris Olave, Ohio State

Most polished combination of ball skills and route running

Has natural feel for coverage and getting separation

Advanced skill set with production that transfers to NFL easy

2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Eats up a cushion of defender fast-explosive athlete

Plays to the 4.38 40-speed and should be a deep threat

Slightly more raw as route runner than Olave, but that’s splitting hairs

3. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Plays faster than his timed 40 and plays “big” (6020 / 220)

Limited route tree at Arkansas should equate to big upside in NFL

Attacks contested balls: Compares to AJ Brown or Mike Evans in style

4. Jameson Williams, Alabama

Ohio State transfer where he played behind Olave and Wilson

Has explosive straight line speed but raw in routes and ball skills

Injured ACL in Championship game- likely to miss much of 2022

5. George Pickens, Georgia

Production limited in 2021 because of ACL last March, but healthy now

Long framed but still very sudden in flashes

Somewhat raw, but big upside at the pro level

Top 5 Tight End Prospects

1. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Checks all the boxes for size, speed, hands, etc

Versatile alignment, a legit matchup nightmare-under radar blocker

Body control and play speed, much better than his pro day 40-time

2. Trey McBride, Colorado State

Steady and consistent production: Six 100-yard receiving games in 2021

Makes all the catches he should in the passing game

Average athlete for position and scheme will have to free him up at times

3. Jelani Woods, Virginia

Graduate transfer from Oklahoma St. whose most productive year was 2021

Rare size (6071 / 253), length and catch radius

Must improve on release and separating in tight areas

4. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

High football IQ and awareness to coverage

Willing as a blocker and consistently competes

Might lack top-notch athletic ability to start at NFL level

5. Cade Otton, Washington

Better receiver than blocker, but can go outside frame to catch

Longer strides do eat up cushion vertically to stretch defenders

Limited by offensive struggles at UW, but should be a better pro

Top 5 Offensive Line Prospects

1. OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (6040 / 310 / 34″ arm length)

Best athlete of the tackles and lateral movement to handle the edge in pass pro

Size to cover up second-level defenders in run game

Nasty finisher but sometimes can be off balance because he’s too aggressive

Natural knee bender who is seldom on the ground

2. OT Evan Neal, Alabama (6074 / 337 / 34″ arm length)

Size and power on impact top the charts

Physical and hard to shed in run game, covers defenders up on impact

Can get off balance and lacks ideal lateral agility on an island

Not many 6-foot-7 offensive tackles playing in the league

3. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State (6046 / 307 / 34 1/2″ arm length)

Plays bigger than measurables, but size is not ideal

Very good athlete who can pull and adjust in space (could play OG in right scheme)

Light on his feet and has the balance to recover quickly

Good football instincts and IQ: See’s and reacts well to stunts, games, etc.

4. OG/C Zion Johnson, Boston College (6025 / 312 / 34″ arm length)

Great frame/well-defined tone and really loves the weight room (intangibles +)

Powerful dude who knocks defenders back on impact with nastiness

Plays with excellent power angles and engages his lower body consistently

Can adjust laterally in pass pro and reacts quickly to stunts and games, smart player

5. OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6037 / 323 / 34 1/8 arm length)

Has very good strength, power and heavy hands-on impact

Plays with consistently good pad level and knee bend

Has OT experience and could get you through an NFL game there if need be

Inconsistent vs. blitz and pass rush games

Top 5 Defensive Front-7 Prospects

1. DE Trevon Walker, Georgia

Scheme proof skill set gives him alignment in any defense

Rare combination of power at the point of attack and speed in pursuit

Not an edge rusher in college, but has bend and explosive up-field burst

Should be even a better pro player once he settles in a role

2. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Fits in any scheme as a standup backer who rushes in sub-packages

Polished pass rusher with great get-off and natural bend and dip/balance

Has strength to set the edge vs. run game and speed to close in pursuit

Injury Inconsistent motor at times led to production on paper in 2021

3. DE Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

Fits best as a DE in a 4-man front (LB is a stretch)

Gets results as a rusher with quickness and motor

Intangibles and work ethic are off the charts

Very tall and sometimes leggy in space so pad level is questionable at times

4. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Production in all aspects of the game and versatility will be huge in the NFL

Has instincts and really good nose for the ball

Range from sideline to sideline vs the run

Underused as a blitzer or edge rusher even though his 8.0 sacks led Pac 12

5. DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

A bit of a scheme fit so probably not for everyone (undersized DE)

Has a complete package of pass rush moves when used as edge rusher

Consistent motor and speed in pursuit in run game

Will have to add some bulk and strength to play on 1st and 2nd downs

Top 5 Secondary Prospects

1. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Most complete DB for me: Plays all techniques and coverage at NFL level

Very smart, reads and reacts like a pro already, consistency +

Has fluidity in pedal, transitions and hips that don’t restrict him in any scheme

Plays faster than his timed 40 (4.53) because of his anticipation and first-step burst

2. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Very athletic and has straight-line speed, checks physical boxes

Body of work is inconsistent

Positive traits come in flashes but he has complete skill set

Reactions to routes and in playing the ball are feast or famine

3. CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati

Has the best press man-for-man skill set in this group

Rare length (6027) and ability to play the ball changes angles

Lacks experience in playing other coverage techniques

Inconsistent as a tackler and in his transitions

4. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Rare size and athletic ability for the position

Has range from center field and is not stiff in movements

Very physical and will be a solid third-down nickel LB if needed

Need a leap of faith to see him cover in deep part of the field?

5. CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Has size-speed and can close

Tough kid who will tackle and force the run

Easy mover in transitions in spite of being high cut in his frame

Plays multiple techniques so transition should be easy to next level

