Bellator 44 Fight Card: Hornbuckle vs. Good Official

Hornbuckle vs. Good official for May

A welterweight contest between Dan Hornbuckle and Lyman Good is official Bellator 44 this May.

Bellator officials announced the fight earlier today.

At one time, Good was the top fighter in the promotion’s 170 lb. division, but has struggled as of late. He lost his title to Ben Askren in October of last year and, though he rebounded with a victory in the quarterfinals of the latest welterweight tournament, he was defeated by Rick Hawn in round two earlier this month.

The former champion is not the only struggling welterweight looking to work his way back to a title shot, as Hornbuckle has struggled to come through against elite opponents. He was defeated by Askren in the last welterweight tournament and then went on to lose to Brent Weedman last March.

The bout will be a featured contest on the main card of the May 14 event set for Atlantic City, New Jersey. A welterweight non-title fight between Hector Lombard and Falaniko Vitale is official as the main event.