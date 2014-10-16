How to Watch Jets. vs. Patriots Live Stream Online

The arch-rival New York Jets and New England Patriots meet for the first time this season Thursday night. Losers of five straight games, the Jets are playing to remain relevant before losing total control of their season, while the Patriots are looking to win their third straight.

Tom Brady is expected to devour a weak Jets secondary while the Jets will trot out the embattled Geno Smith at quarterback. Smith has had a rough sophomore season, getting slapped with a $12,000 fine for cursing off a fan and missing a team meeting the night before the loss at San Diego.

Smith carries an NFL-worst 69.7 passer rating with six TDs and seven INTs into this game. In a classic case of polar opposites, Brady has thrown 10 TDs with two picks and a 95.1 rating.

Like the quarterbacks that lead them, the Patriots go into this Thursday night battle as a team on the rise, while the Jets are desperately trying to hold their season together before it completely falls apart.

How to Watch on TV

Catch the live television broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on both CBS and NFL Network. Jim Nantz and Phil Simms are in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines.

How to Watch Online

The live stream can be accessed through Verizon’s mobile player, which is available only to subscribers.